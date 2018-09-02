Paul McCartney Says He Was ‘Humbled’ When He ‘Saw God’ On A Drug Trip

In an interview with the 'Sunday Times,' McCartney revealed the experience as having shaped his spiritual life.

Paul McCartney, among a lot of other world-changing events he witnessed during the 1960s, saw one thing which would forever alter his being.

The Beatle, who is set to release his 17th studio album Egypt Nation next week, was speaking with the Sunday Times when he recalled an experience which would go on to shape his spiritual life. The Beatles, who are well-known for their experimentation with psychedelic drugs, would often use the strong hallucinogen Dimethyltryptamine (DMT). On one of those occasions, McCartney remembers having experienced something very distinct.

Hanging out with gallery-owner pal Robert Fraser and a couple of other friends, McCartney had taken DMT and was sitting on a sofa when he saw an endless wall spring up in front of him out of nothing.

“There was the gallery owner Robert Fraser, me, a couple of others,” McCartney told the Times (via People).

“We were immediately nailed to the sofa. And I saw God, this amazing towering thing, and I was humbled.” “It was huge. A massive wall that I couldn’t see the top of, and I was at the bottom. And anybody else would say it’s just the drug, the hallucination, but both Robert and I were, like, ‘Did you see that?’ We felt we had seen a higher thing.”

Although he believes drugs can sometimes leave users with otherworldly experiences, McCartney admitted that what happened with him and Fraser has left a deep impact on him precisely because it was so different from anything else he had experienced on drugs. He said it reaffirmed his faith in a “higher power” but he doesn’t pretend to know exactly what it was.

Even so, it led him to believe in better things, like the fact that his close friends and relatives who are now dead watch over him somehow. It has helped him establish an elusive relationship with his dead wife, Linda, who died of breast cancer in 1998 at the age of 56.

“Having lost both my parents and Linda, and having experienced people close to me dying, you often hear this from others when you say you’re missing a person so much,” McCartney said.

“‘Don’t worry,’ they say. ‘They’re here, looking down on you.’ And there’s part of you that thinks there is no proof of that. But there’s part of you that wants to believe it.”

Detailing another incident he had years after Linda’s death, McCartney said he got goosebumps because he thought his dead wife had come to see him in a form of a white squirrel.

“I was in the country once, and I saw a white squirrel. So, this was Linda, come back to give me a sign. It was a great moment. It thrilled me. Goosebumps! Obviously, I have no proof it was her at all, but it was good for me to think that.”

McCartney finally claimed that although his experience might not be shared by others and that he might even be mocked for it, nothing would stop him from thinking that what he experienced was true.