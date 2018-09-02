Ariana Grande’s Aretha Franklin Funeral Dress Raises Eyebrows

Many fans found Ariana's choice in funeral attire a bit perplexing.

As those who followed Aretha Franklin’s funeral know, Ariana Grande stepped up to honor the Queen of Soul by performing “Natural Woman” during the ceremony. The singer donned a cute black mini dress. Unfortunately for the 25-year-old pop sensation, her performance and choice in attire has gotten a lot of media attention – and not in a good way.

According to People, Grande’s questionable choice in funeral attire left many of her fans a bit baffled. Moreover, Ariana has also been in the headlines after many believed Bishop Charles H. Ellis III – the pastor officiating – groped her inappropriately during the funeral, as previously reported by Inquisitr.

The combination of Ariana’s choice in funeral dress and the pastor’s alleged inappropriate touching has caused a bit of a firestorm on social media as some have even speculated whether the pastor would have groped her if she had been dressed appropriately.

While Daily Mail argues Bill Clinton was “very impressed” with Ariana’s choice in funeral attire as he was photographed appearing to gawk at the young singer during her performance; some have also argued he wouldn’t have had anything to gawk at if she had dressed appropriately.

In total, there appear to be three different arguments to this social media firestorm regarding Ariana’s funeral dress:

Some believe her dress was inappropriate, but the pastor had no right to touch her

Some believe her dress was inappropriate and she provoked the touching

Some believe she should be able to wear whatever she wants

Regardless of if the pastor did or did not touch Ariana inappropriately and Bill did or did not gawk at the singer, Twitter is exploding with individuals giving their thoughts on the dress.

Reverend R. L. Kemp took to Twitter to say that while he agreed what the pastor did was wrong, he felt that Ariana was just as much to blame.

He was wrong.

Arianna's dress was to short. Women know just what they are doing when they wear a short mini black dress. She got what she deserve, attention…and then some. The Bishop got carried away and did what most of the guys on the platform and in the audience wanted to do — Reverend R. L. Kemp (@myuvnhappiness) September 1, 2018

“Women know just what they are doing when they wear a short mini black dress,” Kemp explained in his post. “She got what she deserve, attention…and then some.”

Not mentioning the incident with the pastor, a second Twitter user was blown away that Ariana thought her dress was an acceptable funeral attire.

Twitter users criticize Ariana Grande after she sang at Aretha Franklin’s funeral in tiny dresshttps://t.co/MeJNEEj7GZ pic.twitter.com/JCMitmWtO2 — NBC10 Boston (@NBC10Boston) September 1, 2018

“I can’t believe Ariana Grande is walking into the house of the lord FOR A FUNERAL in this little a** dress,” the user exclaimed in their post.

One twitter user slammed Ariana for wearing a “cocktail dress” to a funeral.

Good to see Ariana Grande wore a cocktail dress to a funeral. She must have kept her long dresses at home. Next to all of the Aretha albums she doesn't own. — Danny Deraney (@DannyDeraney) August 31, 2018

The same individual also took a jab at the singer’s young age, noting she probably doesn’t even own any of Aretha’s albums.

Many users also slammed Grande for wearing something both “disturbing” and “disrespectful” to the funeral.

Dear @ArianaGrande the dress you wore to that service was completely disturbing and disrespectful. You're beautiful honey, but next time you enter the church make sure the attire is long enough to cover your knees. Thanks #ArethaHomegoing — Kandi (@kandi_dreams1) August 31, 2018

Some even took the time to clarify that it was possible to think the pastor’s actions were inappropriate and to think Ariana’s dress was inappropriate without lumping them both in the same category.

There were also some fans who came to Ariana’s defense noting this choice in attire was pretty typical for the singer’s style. One user pointed out that Grande was invited to the church to perform and shouldn’t have been invited if they didn’t like the way she always dressed.

This is #ArianaGrande's uniform. She ALWAYS dresses this way. She dressed this way when she performed for Parkland gun control rally on the DC Mall. If a church finds her dress inappropriate, DON'T INVITE HER. & If you do invite her, DO NOT SEXUALLY ASSAULT HER. — Nolan38 (@BOYCOTT_ISRAEL4) September 1, 2018

Ultimately, whether Ariana’s dress for Aretha Franklin’s funeral was inappropriate is a matter of personal opinion. But, that fact hasn’t stopped people from going to war over both sides of the argument on social media.