‘Red Dead Redemption 2’ Demo Flops At 2018 GME Conference, But There’s Still Hope

The demo for 'Red Dead Redemption 2' left much to be desired.

Recently, Rockstar presented a demo of Red Dead Redemption 2 at the 2018 GME Conference. Unfortunately, GameStop employees did not seem impressed with the RDR2 demo. Despite the prequel demo’s lackluster reception, however, it may be too early to tell if the game will be a flop.

According to WCCFTech, GameStop employees did not appreciate the RDR2 demo Rockstar shared with them at the event. Majority of the social media comments about the sneak peek into the western-themed game described the demo as dull and lacking in general.

“Extended gameplay of what’s already been shown. Almost put me to sleep. [RDR2 Demo] looked great but what they chose to show for the first 20 minutes was very boring and not what you would want to show to the people who you want hyped about your game,” Reddit user u/Dutrank said.

Based on the reactions, most people who watched the demo may have felt like it did not do the upcoming prequel game justice. Most of the comments WCCF Tech pointed out seemed to agree that the demo did not feature enough action in the game. So the public really just got to see the beauty of Red Dead Redemption 2‘s scenery, but not much of its gameplay.

Majority of the people who saw the demo felt it was a failure. Luckily, most of the people who saw the demo did not link the demo’s shortcomings with the entire game. A lot of gamers who watched the RDR2 demonstration video still believed that the game would sell well and have a high chance of pleasing loyal Red Dead Redemption fans.

“I thoughts RDR2 looked great. Definitely, GOTY contender and I’m not going to judge by one mission. Anyone who enjoyed the first one is probably [going to] love this new one,” said u/PreorderPolice.

Earlier in the year, IGN got a sneak peek at RDR2 as well. The site’s UK Editor-in-Chief, Alex Simmons, wrote an in-depth review of the demo which seemed to go far better than Rockstar’s demonstration video at GameStop’s 2018 GME Conference. IGN was not given any hints or peaks into the main storyline of the prequel, but the demo did showcase how RDR2‘s world would play out for gamers and how characters evolve. Overall, the early demo gave Simmons an idea of what it would really feel like to play the game unlike the audience of the demo shown to GameStop employees at the GME Conference.

Red Dead Redemption fans have been waiting for a follow-up game to their favorite western classic for quite a while now. Rockstars RDR2 demo flop doesn’t seem to be enough to discourage loyal fans to label the prequel a failure prematurely. Red Dead Redemption 2 will be released on October 26, 2018, for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.