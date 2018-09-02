‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Monday September 3: Hope’s Baby In Danger As She Starts To Bleed [Video]

“I’m spotting so I need to go to the doctor’s office.”

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Monday, September 3 reveal that Hope (Annika Noelle) will face her worst nightmare when she realizes that the baby may be in trouble. Katie (Heather Tom) tries to justify her decision to Thorne (Ingo Rademacher), while he supports her in her time of need.

Bold and the Beautiful spoiler video shows that Katie is visibly shaken after she and Bill faced off about sole custody of Will. Bill was irate after he couldn’t convince her to work things out between the two of them. He thought that Thorne had planted the idea in Katie’s head, which was true. However, she had been adamant that the decision she was making was not of Thorne’s making but her own.

“I can’t do this anymore, Thorne. I can’t see the pain in my son’s eyes when his father doesn’t show up, yet again.”

She tells Thorne the real reason that she had decided to take legal action was in Will’s best interest. It seems as if the ex-Mrs. Spencer couldn’t deal with the disappointment that Bill was causing their son. It seems as if she wants more control of Will’s life and feels that a change in his custody would afford her that freedom.

B&B viewers saw how Hope doubled over in pain and clutched her stomach on Friday’s episode of Bold and the Beautiful. She had been looking at the ultrasound picture and thinking about the day when she told Liam that she was pregnant and their wedding day when she started to cramp. Spoilers now reveal that she is bleeding and she will make a call. It seems likely that she calls her husband since they both will head to Dr. Phillips’ office. Hope is clearly close to tears when she makes the call.

“I’m here for you, Katie. I don’t see that changing.”

Thorne will reassure Katie that she made the right decision concerning Will. From the start, he has advocated that she needed to protect Will from Bill and was never shy in pointing out all her ex-husband’s faults. He told Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) that Will is a great kid and that he wants to be there for him and his mother. So, it should come as no surprise when he tells Katie that he will be there for her indefinitely.

Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.