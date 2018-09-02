Katie Lee Marries Ryan Biegel On The Amalfi Coast

Billy Joel’s ex is once again a wife!

Television personality and cookbook author Katie Lee can add Mrs. Ryan Biegel to her many titles. She married the reality TV producer this weekend on Italy’s Amalfi Coast.

The couple tied the knot at the gorgeous Lo Scoglio da Tommaso hotel in Marina del Cantone on Saturday, September 1.

“We’re married,” Lee simply captioned a picture from the wedding ceremony, which she posted on Instagram.

In the photo, Lee, in a beautiful white gown with a long train, and Biegel, in a dark blue suit, adoringly look into one another’s eyes.

The handsome groom posted the same exact photograph on his Instagram page. “Boom, done it. #married,” he proudly wrote.

The New York-based duo spent the week before the wedding ceremony vacationing in Italy, a pre-honeymoon perhaps.

Last week, the six-foot-three-inch tall former actor posted several snapshots from their luxurious trip to his Instagram page, including a delicious-looking dish of scialatielli pasta and zucchini; a shot where he’s having a glass of champagne outside near the water; one of his now wife enjoying the amazing weather with a champagne flute in her hand; and one in which he is in the water lying face down on an inflatable pizza float.

Lee also posted a picture of the fun pizza float. In her Instagram shot, the white-bikini clad chef is riding on the water toy with a big smile on her face. Biegel is holding the tip of the pizza float and has his mouth wide open as if he’s going to take a bite out of it.

Biegel proposed to Lee just five months ago at the La Réserve Hotel & Spa in Paris, France. “I said yes,” the brunette happily wrote on Instagram beside a pic of the couple in which she is showing off her diamond engagement ring.

“It was very romantic,” Lee told People about the proposal. “We were going out to dinner to one of my favorite restaurants, and I thought it was coming.”

However, instead of asking Lee to marry him in a crowded restaurant, Biegel did it in their hotel room before leaving to go eat.

I said yes ???? A post shared by Katie Lee (@katieleekitchen) on Mar 22, 2018 at 2:53pm PDT

As they were preparing to head out the door, he asked her if she had everything, as one often does.

“I said, ‘Yeah, I have everything,'” she recalled to People, “and he said, ‘Are you sure?’ I said, ‘Yes, I’m sure.’ And he’s like, ‘No, I think you’re missing one thing,’ and then he proposed.”

We’re married! ???? A post shared by Katie Lee (@katieleekitchen) on Sep 2, 2018 at 1:27am PDT

The 36-year-old co-host of the Food Network’s The Kitchen and the host of the Cooking Channel’s Beach Bites with Katie Lee was previously married to music legend Billy Joel, who is 32 years older than her. They were husband and wife for nearly five years before separating in June of 2009.