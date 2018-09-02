Kate Middleton Beats Meghan Markle And Princess Charlotte In New Poll

Kate Middleton topped both her daughter Princess Charlotte and her sister-in-law Meghan Markle in a brand new royal poll.

According to a report from Hello Magazine, the wife of the future King of England, Prince William, has the most significant effect on style in the United Kingdom coming in ahead of the Duchess of Sussex and Princess Charlotte. In eBay’s annual UK Retail Report, the Duchess of Cambridge topped the list followed closely by Markle.

UK vice president of eBay Rob Hattrell said, “While Meghan was clearly the focus of the fashion pages this year, Kate’s distinctive style has long been a hit with shoppers on eBay since her wedding in 2011. We always see an uptick in searches around landmark royal events and 2018 was a bumper year for small businesses on eBay, with both the birth of Prince Louis and Meghan and Harry’s wedding driving purchases across the nation.”

Middleton’s pregnancy announcement and first postpartum dress designed by Jenny Packham caused a dramatic increase in searches for tailored maternity coats and clothing designed by Packham. Meanwhile, Givenchy searches went way up after Markle walked down the aisle to Prince Harry wearing her Givenchy designed wedding dress.

Toddler Princess Charlotte hit the list just below her mother and her aunt as a considerable style trendsetter. The 3-year-old’s adorable flower crown accessory that she wore with her beautiful bridesmaid dress to the wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex ended up gaining a huge number of searches for similar accessories.

Rounding out the top five were 5-year-old Prince George in fourth place and his great-grandmother, Her Royal Highness Queen Elizabeth II, at fifth on the list in terms of style influencers.

While both Duchesses wear a style that’s somewhat more demure than the average person’s, they still manage to work some stylish short dresses into their wardrobes too, according to a Harper’s Bazaar report. While Markle recently appeared in a Judith & Charles short Tuxedo dress, which showed off her bare legs, people were quick to assume she’d broken royal protocol again. However, a quick look back at Middleton’s styles over the year shows that the Duchess of Cambridge clearly wears dresses with hems above the knee and bare legs often, as well.

While members of the royal family often choose to wear nude tights with their outfits, Markle did not wear them last week, which was part of the reason for the speculation. Even so, she still manages to set style trends in the U.K. and across the world right along with her sister-in-law.