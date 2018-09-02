Kristen Bell Couldn’t Be More ‘Proud’ As Husband Dax Shepard Celebrates 14 Years Of Sobriety

Shepard has been very open about his past struggles with drug and alcohol addiction

There’s a famous mantra between married couples, ‘happy wife, happy life”, and Kristen Bell is one happy and “proud” wife, as her husband Dax Shepard celebrated 14 years of sobriety on Saturday, as reported by E! News.

It’s no surprise that Kristen Bell, 38, is a supportive and loving wife to her husband Dax Shepard, 43, and doesn’t mind sharing his accomplishments with the world. In honor of her husband’s 14th year of being sober, the Bad Moms actress penned a beautiful, congratulatory note for him via her Instagram on Saturday, paying respect to all the hard work the Parenthood actor committed himself to, to get himself clean.

“I know how much you loved using. I know how much it got in your way. And I know, because I saw, how hard you worked to live without it,” she wrote.

Bell and Shepard began dating in 2007 and got engaged in 2010. The couple married in October 2013 and share two daughters together: Lincoln, 5, and Delta, 3.

The Forgetting Sarah Marshall actress went on to praise her husband for his “dedication”.

“I will forever be in awe of your dedication, and the level of fierce moral inventory you perform on yourself, like an emotional surgery, every single night. You never fail to make amends, or say sorry when it’s needed.”

Bell also highlighted the fact that Shepard has never been “ashamed” to share his past struggles of alcohol and drug abuse with others.

“I’m so proud that you have never been ashamed of your story, but instead shared it widely, with the hope it might inspire someone else to become the best version of themselves. You have certainly inspired me to do so.”

The Without A Paddle actor battled his addictions for many years before making the decision to get sober in 2004. Back in 2016, E! News reported that during an interview with Playboy, Shepard was very candid about his experiences with alcohol and drug use and his love of “Jack Daniel’s and cocaine” at the time.

“I just loved to get f**ked up—drinking, cocaine, opiates, marijuana, diet pills, pain pills, everything. Mostly my love was Jack Daniel’s and cocaine. I lived for going down the rabbit hole of meeting weird people. I got lucky in that I didn’t go to jail.”

Bell ended her note by writing, “I love you more than I ever thought I could love anyone, and I want you to know, I see you. I see how hard you work. You set an excellent example of being human.”

To celebrate his achievement, Bell surprised the Armchair Expert podcast host with a trip to the King’s Hawaiian Factory, which Shepard hailed as the “best sober birthday present ever” as he boasted about eating a total of 13 bread rolls in one day.

Congratulations Dax Shepard on your 14 years of sobriety!