‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Week Of September 3: Ridge Pits Hope Against Steffy

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of September 3 promise high drama as a father pits his daughter against his stepdaughter, while his wife does not like the situation he is creating. It seems as if Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) will tell Hope (Annika Noelle) and Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) that there isn’t room at Forrester Creations for both Hope For The Future and Intimates. Who will win this battle?

Monday, September 3

She Knows Soaps states that Katie (Heather Tom) will turn to Thorne (Ingo Rademacher) now that she has finally signed the papers to file for sole custody of Will (Finnegan George). She will be torn as she knows that Will (Finnegan George) deserves both parents in his life, and she is worried that she is making the wrong decision. Thorne will comfort and reassure Katie, telling her that she is doing the right thing for her son.

B&B viewers saw on Friday’s episode that Hope was admiring the ultrasound photo, when she suddenly doubled over in pain. She clutched her stomach and exclaimed, “Oh my God!” It seems as if the baby may be in trouble as she and Liam will rush to the hospital on Monday’s episode.

Tuesday, September 4

Bill (Don Diamont) is still livid after Katie has made it clear that she will go to court for their son. When Bill threatens Katie again, Thorne is right at her side. As he promised last week, he tries to protect the woman he proclaims to love.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Steffy will help Hope and Liam who are in a state of panic.

Wednesday, September 5

Ridge will make an alarming announcement. According to the dressmaker, Forrester Creations cannot carry both the Hope For The Future and the Intimate lines. He will open up to the girls and explain the company’s predicament.

In the meantime, Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) will not like the fact that Steffy and Hope will be at odds again.

Thursday, September 6

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Bill will turn to Brooke about his custody situation with Will. BB viewers know that if anyone can sway Katie’s mind about sole custody, it would be her older sister, Brooke.

Friday, September 7

Brooke asks her husband which line he plans to cut. She knows that once more it’s their daughters who are vying for the prize.

In the meantime, Hope and Steffy will face off about their respective lines. Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.