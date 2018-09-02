Instagram Model Dead After Being Found Non-Responsive On Mexican Billionaire’s Yacht In Greece

Sinead McNamara, an Australian Instagram model, was found non-responsive on the back of Mexican mining magnate Alberto Baillères' yacht in Greece and died on her way to the hospital.

Around 2 a.m. on Friday morning, the body of an unconscious young woman was discovered on the back of a luxury yacht moored off the Greek island of Kefalonia. The doctor on board, as well as port authorities, could not revive her. She ended up passing away while on a helicopter bound for a local hospital in Athens. An initial report was made to the police by someone in port who could see the young woman on the back of the ship.

The young woman’s name was Sinead McNamara, 20. She was an Australian Instagram model, a Sydney native, and an employee of the yacht she was found on. The ship was none other than the Mayan Queen IV, owned by Mexican mining magnate Alberto Baillères.

McNamara had more than 15,000 followers and had been giving followers a look into her adventures. She had traveled from Sydney to Bermuda, Bali, and the Whitsunday Islands in Australia before going to work on the yacht in Greece four months prior to her death.

McNamara was due to meet with her older sister, Lauren, just a few days after her death. Lauren was supposed to meet her in Greece to celebrate her birthday belatedly.

“Happy birthday to the most amazing big sister I could ever ask for, 5 days till I get to see you!!! Excitement is an understatement,” McNamara wrote on a Facebook post on August 26th, five days before her death.

“I have unfortunately received the worst news of my life, [Sinead] has passed away,” Her brother, Jake, told The Australian.

Baillères was reportedly no longer on the yacht or in Greece at McNamara’s time of death, having left on Tuesday. The owner of the 300 foot, $140 million yacht is worth an estimated $6.9 billion, according to Fox News.

Fans gave an outpouring of support, leaving farewell messages on her Instagram posts.

“if only you knew these words would be fulfilled RIP beautiful young woman….thoughts are with your family as you fly high,” one fan commented on an image McNamara had posted of herself deep underwater with the caption, “I wish I could hold my [breath] forever and ever.”

At this time, McNamara’s cause of death has yet to be determined, but In Kefalonia, a local Greek outlet, says her death was an act of suicide via hanging.

“The Coast Guard of Kefalonia has ordered an investigation into the circumstances that led to the death of the 20-year-old Australian national as well as an autopsy-necropsy,” In Kefalonia reported.