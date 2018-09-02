‘The Young And The Restless’ Weekly Spoilers For September 3-7: Phyllis Fights For Billy!

The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of September 3 through 7 bring shocking twists and turns to Genoa City as the residents prepare to face their problems head-on.

Lily’s (Christel Khalil) hearing begins, according to She Knows Soaps. She’s hoping against hope that somehow she’ll avoid serving 20 years in prison over her poor choices that led to the accident and Hilary’s death. Of course, the fact that her brother Devon (Bryton James) is so vehement that she serve time as justice for the death of both Hilary and their baby isn’t helping Lily’s case at all.

Although it looks like Shauna (Camryn Munn) realizes that hurting Lily will also hurt Charlie (Noah Alexander Gerry) and Mattie (Lexi Stevenson), their Uncle Devon doesn’t seem to care much about that aspect of the problematic situation.

Meanwhile, Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) is back in tow, and Sharon (Sharon Case) realizes that Tessa is hiding something. That makes Sharon suspicious of Tessa, and she doesn’t want to see her daughter, Mariah (Camryn Grimes) hurt again. The biggest thing will be, though, if Mariah can handle Tessa’s hiding the truth from her.

Plus, Summer (Hunter King) returns from her ‘cruise’ and gets a huge surprise when she realizes her mother and Billy (Jason Thompson) have moved out while she was gone. That fact infuriates her, and Summer pulls out all the stops in her attempts to seduce Billy. Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) recognizes her daughter’s attempts to become Phyllis Jr., but she’s also ready to stop at nothing to keep her daughter from stealing her boyfriend. In fact, according to Phyllis, Summer has no idea what “mommy” is capable of.

The verdict is in! And, the battle between Summer and Phyllis has JUST begun. ???? Don’t miss it this week on #YR! pic.twitter.com/KuLnB2Pr8h — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) September 2, 2018

With Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) in town, Abby (Melissa Ordway) stands up for Arturo (Jason Canela). She demands that her boyfriend’s brother reveal his real reasons for being in Genoa City. Even with her demands, though, it seems unlikely that Abby will get the full picture from Rey. He seems to have multiple reasons for being there.

Finally, Billy pushes his luck at Jabot. He has his sister Ashley (Eileen Davidson) hot on his heels ready to take over control of the family company. Plus, his nephew Kyle (Michael Mealor) also wants a piece of the Jabot CEO pie. Between problems at home and at work, Billy needs to be at the top of his game to come through everything unscathed. Unfortunately for him, he’s a gambling addict, and his past may very well come back to haunt him.

