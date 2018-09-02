Galaxy Note 9: Samsung Seems To Be Shipping Some Note 9 Units With 2 S-Pens

Two S-Pens are better than one.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 might very well be the last of its kind, particularly since the South Korean tech giant is reportedly looking to combine the S and Note series into a single flagship line this coming 2019. With this in mind, the company seems to be ensuring that the final device under the Note brand — the Galaxy Note 9 — would be the most memorable one in the brand’s 10-year tenure.

The swan song of the Galaxy Note series is a powerhouse — massive, powerful, and feature-ridden. Samsung spared no expense when fitting the Note 9 with everything but the kitchen sink, but in a way, the device itself is a logical swan song for the esteemed smartphone. As noted in an Android Authority report, the Galaxy Note 9 is equipped with an expansive 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display, the largest ever on a Note device and a pair of high-end rear cameras — and that’s just the tip of the iceberg.

The device’s internals are nothing to scoff at either, as the Note 9 is equipped with a 10nm, 64-bit, octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC paired with 6 GB or 8 GB of RAM. Storage options for the Note 9 are very generous, with the base model having 128 GB of storage and the top-tier version being shipped with a whopping 512 GB of native storage. The Note 9 is also equipped with stereo speakers that are tuned by AKG. The flagship phablet also has a hefty 4,000 mAh battery, giving it ample battery life.

Being a Note device, the Galaxy Note 9 has an upgraded S-Pen that is connected to the smartphone itself through Bluetooth. The new S-Pen has numerous new capabilities, making the device even more powerful and productivity-focused.

512GB Galaxy Note 9 Comes With Two S Pens In South Korea https://t.co/JtCgIWTC84 pic.twitter.com/5rwpLs8lV1 — Android Headlines (@Androidheadline) September 2, 2018

Recent reports from Galaxy Note 9 buyers in South Korea have discovered that Samsung seems to be giving away a free perk for those who purchase the top-tier 512 GB variants of the device. As noted in an Android Headlines report, some buyers of the 512 GB blue Galaxy Note 9 have discovered that the smartphone comes equipped with two S-Pens instead of one. Quite interestingly, one of the Galaxy Note 9’s S-Pens that are included in the seemingly special package is gray, which is installed on the smartphone itself. The gold/blue S-Pen showcased in the device’s unveiling is packaged separately.

The reasons behind this particular perk remain unknown, though it is possible that Samsung might be giving away an extra S-Pen to buyers of the 512 GB Note 9 as an incentive for those who are opting for the highest specs of the flagship smartphone. Considering that the Note 9 could be the last of its kind, there is a very good chance that Samsung is making the device as memorable as possible.