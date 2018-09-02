David Hogg Helps Raise Thousands Of Dollars To Put Up Trump’s Nasty Tweets About Ted Cruz On Billboards

Trump and Cruz have embraced each other, but will Texans embrace them?

Parkland shooting survivor David Hogg has helped raise nearly $10,000 to put up billboards in Texas that would showcase all the nasty things Donald Trump has written about incumbent Senator Ted Cruz in the past, according to The Hill.

Cruz is up for re-election later this year, with the president expressing his support of the candidate back in March. Just this week, Trump tweeted that he would be headlining a “major” rally in the “biggest stadium” in Texas to campaign for the same man with whom he had shared such an acrimonious relationship only two years ago.

Apart from coining the nickname “Lyin’ Ted” for Cruz, which unfortunately stuck for the Texan Senator, Trump hurled a slew of personal attacks on Cruz including calling his wife Heidi ugly and threatening to “spill the beans” on her. Trump had even concocted a weird theory alleging Ted Cruz’s father of having been involved in John F. Kennedy’s assassination plot.

In response, the Texan Senator had labeled Trump a “sniveling coward” and during the 2016 GOP convention, Cruz refused to endorse him in explicit terms, and instead told Republican voters to “vote their conscience.”

But none of this seems to have stopped the two Republicans from embracing each other with the midterms on the horizon. Now David Hogg, along with a host of other young activists, hopes that Texans don’t forget Trump’s and Cruz’s hypocritical U-turns. For this purpose, the activists have come together to raise money to put billboards in Texas which would showcase Trump’s past tweets about Ted Cruz.

This is a collaborative effort between @davidhogg111 myself and our Texas partners. Texas against Ted Cruz https://t.co/hYDLNXdFTu — Claude Taylor (@TrueFactsStated) September 2, 2018

The effort to raise money for the billboards was put up on GoFundMe by Claude Taylor, the chairman of the liberal Mad Dog PAC, with a goal to reach $6,000. At the time of writing, nearly $10,000 has already been raised with Hogg’s help.

“President Donald Trump will be campaigning to help Sen. Ted Cruz win his re-election,” the GoFundMe page reads.

“A rally is being planned, according to Trump ‘at the biggest stadium in Texas.’ We are planning to display the president’s own words about Cruz from 2016 on a mobile billboard, to remind Texans of the truth.”

Protesting through billboards has become a signature style for gun advocates lately, and a number of billboards across the country — and even internationally — had been put up in the aftermath of the Parkland shooting earlier this year. Such a form of protests seems to have been inspired by last year’s film, Three Billboards in Ebbing, Missouri, where Frances McDormand’s character raises questions of the local police using billboards.