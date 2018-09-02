Napoli can go top of the Serie A table if they can dominate last season's 10th-place finisher Sampdoria on Sunday in Genoa.

SSC Napoli, who finished just four points behind champions Juventus on last season’s Serie A table, can take over the top this season’s table in the early stages of the current campaign with a big win over Sampdoria who have lost their only game so far, in a match that will live stream from the Luigi Ferraris on Sunday.

But after two difficult games that required his side to chase the game and finally emerge on top, Ancelotti is planning to make changes to his team on Sunday, according to the Italian football site CalcioMercato.com.

“If I do change some things, it’s because I am someone who wants to keep the group motivated, not because anyone deserves to play less. Fortunately, there are 11 players who want to be on the field,” Ancelotti said at a pre-match press conference.

In their opener, the Bluechiati fell behind by a goal to Lazio, but battled back to win 2-1. The following week, as 101 Great Goals recounted, AC Milan took a 2-0 lead on Ancelotti’ side — but Napoli again showed tremendous character to achieve a 3-2 tally to take the three points.

Napoli need a win to keep pace with Juve at the top, after the champions took care of Parma, as ESPN reported, 2-1 on Saturday, Ancelotti’s side would take over see possession of first place on goal difference if they defeat Sampdoria by at least three goals.

Napoli Manager Carlo Ancelotti plans changes to his side agains Sampdoria. Francesco Pecoraro / Getty Images

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Matchday Three Serie A clash pitting Napoli against host Sampdoria, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. Central European Summer Time at the 37,000-seat Stadio Luigi Ferraris in Genoa, Italy, on Sunday, September 2. In the United Kingdom that kickoff time will be 7:30 p.m British Summer Time. Fans in the United States can log in to the live stream at 2:30 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time on Sunday, or 11:30 a.m. Pacific. Fans in India can catch the live stream starting at midnight on Sunday night/Monday morning.

Sampdoria cancelled their season opener to honor the memories of the 43 people who died in a bridge collapse in Genoa bridge collapse on August 14, as BBC reported. They then came out flat against Udinese to lose 1-0.

“It’ll be a game with many levels. It’s both for us as a team, us as our fans and as representatives of the city of Genoa, our first home match since the bridge collapse,” said Sampdoria boss Marco Giampaolo, quoted by Football Italia. “We are playing against Napoli and a Coach in Carlo Ancelotti who is one of the most successful in European history. It’s a match for us to reply to the critics post-Udinese, which were at times excessive and gloating. There are so many reasons for us to play this game well.”

Watch Napoli Manager Carlo Ancelotti discuss his team’s match against Sampdoria in his pre-game press conference, in the video below.

To watch a live stream of the Sampdoria vs. Napoli Serie A Matchday Three contest, use the stream provided by WatchESPN. Viewers should be aware that accessing the WatchESPN live stream requires login credentials from a cable or satellite TV provider subscription.

To view the Sampdoria vs. Napoli showdown in Turin live stream for free without a cable subscription, fans can sign up for a free trial of an “over the top” live TV streaming package, such as Sling TV, YouTube TV, or DirecTV Now. All three of those internet TV services require credit card information and subscription fees, but they all offer seven-day free trial periods. If the subscription is canceled prior to the expiration of that free week, fans can watch the Sampdoria vs. Napoli game streamed live at no charge.

In the United Kingdom the live stream will all be carried on Facebook by Eleven Sports. In Italy itself, the Juventus vs. Lazio Italy Serie A Matchday Two game will be streamed live by Sky Go Italia. In Canada, every 2018/2019 Serie A match will be streamed live on the DAZN sports platform. And in India, Sony LIV will carry the live stream of Sampdoria vs. Napoli on Sunday.