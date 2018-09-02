Teresa Giudice Reportedly Plans To Sue Chief Keef For Using Photo Of Her Mansion In Mixtape Cover Art

Teresa Giudice and rapper Chief Keef are reportedly having what could be the most unexpected “beef” of 2018 and it’s all because of a photo.

TMZ reports that the Real Housewives of New Jersey star plans to sue Keef for using a picture inside her mansion in the cover art for his mixtape, Mansion Musick.

An attorney for Giudice, James Leonard Jr, says that the photo seems to be from her expansive home in Montville Township, Towaco.

According to TMZ, Chief Keef’s camp may have been able to easily source the photo because it was used to promote the mansion when it went on sale some time ago. The family reneged on their decision to sell but the photo is still out there.

Nevertheless, Leonard Jr. went on to say that the Giudice family believes that they should receive payment for its use as cover art and that it represents an “invasion of their privacy.” Their “privacy” claim seem tenuous though, given that the photo was linked to the marketing of the home.

TMZ also reports that Giudice probably wouldn’t have noticed Chief Keef’s use of the photo if her daughter didn’t follow him on social media.

In the last couple of years, Teresa Giudice and her family have been in a lot of legal drama. As Us Weekly notes, she was incarcerated for 11 months on fraud charges in 2015. She was released two days before Christmas that year. Her stint at the Danbury Federal Correctional Institution in Connecticut stemmed from some shady financial practices that she and her husband Joe confessed to engaging in. The couple did not pay their taxes and revealed that they had falsified loan applications. They also admitted to failing to disclose assets.

'Real Housewives' star Teresa Giudice threatens to sue Chief Keef over album art. https://t.co/0Sh1AWs5i0 pic.twitter.com/E0PZDzAcoY — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) September 2, 2018

Joe Giudice also got jail time for the white collar crimes. He started his 41-month sentence in March 2016.

The house in the photo that Chief Keef used was wrapped up in those legal troubles, TMZ notes. Joe and Theresa almost lost ownership of the mansion because of that. Another home in New Jersey failed to sell at auction even though bids started at $100. It was eventually torn down.

Chief Keef will be releasing a new project titled "Mansion Musick" on July 13th. pic.twitter.com/aQHk6DG9e8 — STRAPPED (@STRAPPEDENT) July 3, 2018

“Mansion Musick” was released in July. Chief Keef has had his own run-ins with the law. XXL reports that he was released from jail in 2017 after he was locked up for marijuana possession. He was also recently shot at and blamed another rapper for the incident, The Inquisitr reported.

There’s no word yet on whether Chief Keef or his attorneys have responded to reports that Theresa Giudice plans to file legal action for the use of the mansion photo.