Watch Barcelona Vs. SD Huesca Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, How To Watch La Liga Match Online

Barcelona look to continue their perfect start to the new Spanish season when they face La Liga debutante SD Huesca at the legendary Camp Nou.

Reigning Spanish La Liga champions Barcelona, winners of 25 Spain top flight titles and seven of the last 10, as FB Reference records, face La Liga debutantes SD Huesca who have so far made good on their first-ever promotion to La Liga winning one and drawing one — but they have yet to face one of Spain’s giants, so the test against Barcelona in a match that will live stream from the Camp Nou could be an ordeal.

Barcelona’s manager, Ernesto Valverde, has also warned his side of the dangers inherent in facing a newly promoted team, according to Marca.com. Just last week, as the BBC reported, the champions were fortunate to come away with three points against another newly promoted side, Real Valladolid, when the upstarts lost out on an injury-time goal due to video review, allowing Las Blaugranas to escape with a 1-0 win.

“It is still too early to analyze the changes that have taken place, but Huesca play with the enthusiasm you get from a newly promoted team,” Valverde said.”They have shown they are capable of good results at difficult places, such as Ipurua or San Mames, and they won’t be afraid.”We know what these games are like because we have already had difficulties against newly promoted teams.”

Barcelona Coach Ernesto Valverde has warned his team against complacency when facing newly promoted Huesca. David Ramos / Getty Images

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Barcelona vs. SD Huesca Spanish La Liga Sunday match, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. Central European Summer Time on Sunday, September 2, at the legendary, 99,000-seat Camp Nou Stadium in Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain. In the United Kingdom, the live stream gets underway at 5:30 p.m., while in the United States, that start time will be 12:30 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time, 9:30 a.m. Pacific. Fans in India can log in to the live stream at 10 p.m. on Sunday.

For Huesca, a 56-year-old club from a city of just 56,000 in northeast Spain, the lower divisions seemed comfortable until about a decade ago, when two former Huesca players, Agustin Lasaosa and Jose Antonio Martin OtinJose Antonio Martin Otin, took over the club and began the slow process of turning the team into a contender, according to the Associated Press.

“The game against Barcelona is a prize for us,” Lasaosa told the AP. “We already know Barcelona is expected to win. It may win 5-0. But let’s see. You still have to play the game.”

The two teams have met only twice before, in a two-legged Copa Del Rey tie in 2014. Barcelona won the matchup by a 12-1 aggregate score.

See how Barcelona looked in their final training session before their first-ever La Liga meeting with SD Huesca, in the video below, courtesy of FC Barcelona.

To watch a live stream of the Barcelona vs. SD Huesca Spain La Liga showdown, go to BeIn Sports Connect USA, or download the BeIn Sports app for mobile devices. The BeIn Sports streaming service requires cable or satellite service subscriber login credentials.

However, there is a way for La Liga fans to watch the featured Sunday clash of La Liga’s final weekend before the first international break of the 2018-2019 season stream live for free without a cable subscription. Fans may sign up for a free trial of an “over the top” streaming TV package such as the Sling TV international sports package, or Fubo TV. Both services require credit card information and subscription fees, but each offers a seven-day free trial, and if the subscription is canceled prior to the expiration of that weeklong period, fans can watch the Barcelona vs. Huesca match live stream for free.

In Spain, BeIn Sports Direct will also carry the Sunday match. the United Kingdom, a live stream of Barcelona vs. SD Huesca will be offered by Eleven Sports. In Italy, the Barcelona-Huesca La Liga contest will be streamed live by Sky Go Italia. In Canada, every 2018-2019 La Liga match will be streamed live on the DAZN sports platform. And in India, Sony LIV will carry the live stream of the Camp Nou showdown.