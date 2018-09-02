Rita Ora Strikes Sultry Pose In White Crop Top And Baggy Jeans On Instagram

Rita Ora is proving that she’s one of those girls who can wear just about anything and still look attractive. The 27-year-old struck a sultry pose in a new photo on her Instagram page wearing a simple white crop top and extremely baggy jeans. Her accessories were minimal too. She paired the look with some midi rings and a bracelet.

It looks like the photo is a promo for her appearance at the Weekender Festival in Jersey.

“Jersey I’m coming for you,” she wrote in the caption before tagging the official IG account for the festival. Festicket describes the event as a “multi-genre music festival” that takes place on the island of Jersey which is located in the English channel.

Ora’s fans were very appreciative of the post and littered the comments section with compliments.

“Your soooo beautiful and my absolute idol. You’re probably the best singer there has ever been @ritaora.” one fan wrote.

Others expressed that they were looking forward to her performance at the festival.

“Excited @ritaora. See you this evening!” another fan commented. “Ready to dance like no one is watching with my toddler.”

Even though she’s showing some skin in this new picture on her Instagram account, the outfit is “modest” compared to previous photos. As The Inquisitr reported, Ora recently posed topless in a shot that showed off the ballerina tattoo on her arm near her elbow. In a previous interview, the “How We Do” singer said that she got the tattoo with a friend of hers, based on a promise that they would become ballerinas if they lived into their nineties.

Ora has over 25 tattoos and has confessed to getting one done in a bathtub. She told iHeart Radio that she has a feather underneath the current rose tattoo on her right hand and that it was tattooed in a tub with an employee at the company.

“And I’m not going to tell you who,” she said cheekily.

When she’s actually wearing clothes, Ora has been known to push the boundaries with her outfits. Metro reports that she wore purple braids with matching skinny sunglasses at Notting Hill Carnival recently. She also displays similar boldness with her fashion at music industry events.

Ora wore a mini dress with a huge feathered collar to an MTV Music Video Awards afterparty.

Me guiding my flock to the party… A post shared by RITA ORA (@ritaora) on Aug 23, 2018 at 1:41pm PDT

Vogue reports that the dress was designed by Alexandre Vauthier and that Ora’s floral headpiece was made by Lorraine Schwartz.

“I knew I wanted to be sexy, chic, and beautiful,” Ora said of her fashion choices for the 2018 VMAs before explaining that she “kept the looks all in black [and used] different textures and silhouettes to express my edgy, badass side.”