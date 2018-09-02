Lady Kitty Spencer Stuns In Controversial Photo Featuring Pot Leaf Necklace

The niece of Princess Diana has tongues wagging as she poses in a necklace that promotes marijuana.

Lady Kitty Spencer is making headlines again. The model cousin of Prince William and Prince Harry posed for a photo shoot for Marie Claire Italia, and one of the snaps is drawing attention for more than the 27-year-old beauty’s uncanny resemblance to her late aunt, Princess Diana.

Lady Kitty Spencer posted a photo from the magazine shoot to her Instagram account which shows her wearing a gold chain with cutouts taking the shape of marijuana leaves. High-end jeweler Bvlgari designed the necklace, called Happy Leaves, as part of the brand’s “Wild Pop” collection, according to Express. While the necklace comes from one of the most prestigious fashion brands in the world, it’s still a shocking piece to be seen on a royal cousin.

Some of Kitty Spencer’s 463,000 Instagram followers commented on the controversial necklace, with some questioning why she would wear it and others defending her by saying she owes nothing to the royal family and is free to live her own life.

Kitty, who is the daughter of 9th Earl of Spencer, Princess Diana’s brother Charles, is a Bvlgari ambassador. She made her debut as a model for Dolce & Gabbana in 2017 and has been making headlines ever since.

Lady Kitty Spencer captioned a selfie from the set of the Marie Claire Italia shoot in Rome, Italy, which she revealed she had “the best time shooting” the spread with photographer Alan Gelati. You can see Lady Kitty Spencer and her controversial necklace in the behind-the-scenes photo below.

Lady Kitty Spencer grew up in South Africa and attended the University of Cape Town. He was just 6-years-old when her famous aunt died in a car crash in 1997, so many royal watchers paid little attention to Kitty until she started her modeling career. When she was photographed making her entrance into St. George’s Chapel for her cousin Prince Harrys wedding to Meghan Markle, Lady Kitty Spencer’s striking resemblance to Princess Diana was noted by followers of the royal family.

In a 2016 interview with Vanity Fair, Kitty said, “I was so young [when Diana was alive]. There are only a few memories, but special memories and happy memories, and I’m so lucky to have those.”

Lady Kitty Spencer eldest of Charles Spencer’s children. The gorgeous fashion model has twin sisters, Lady Amelia Spencer and Lady Eliza Spencer, a younger brother, Louis Spencer, and three half-siblings, Lady Lara Spencer, Lady Charlotte Diana Spencer, and Edmund Charles Spencer.