‘GMA’ Co-Host, Lara Spencer, Marries Rick McVey In Romantic Vail Wedding

Lara Spencer and Rick McVey tied the knot this weekend.

Lara Spencer is likely taking a little time off from her morning gig co-hosting GMA, but she does have a pretty good reason for that. She married her fiance, Rick McVey, in a romantic outdoor wedding in Vail, Colorado on Saturday, September 1.

The 49-year-old bride staged a preview of things to come on her Instagram account before the wedding festivities took place. She shared a couple of photos indicating that she was having fun in Vail with McVey and her two kids, Katherine and Duff, biking and relaxing together. E! News then had a few details to share on the nuptials and the lovely dress that Spencer wore to marry her groom.

Lara’s son walked his mom down the aisle and all five kids, including McVey’s three children, took part in the ceremony with personal readings for the couple. The bride wore a beautiful mermaid-style dress by bridal designer, Adam Zohar, while the groom was decked out in a cream-colored jacket and black trousers. However, it was spilled that there was a little hiccup in getting the gown that Lara had her heart set on.

According to E! News, Lara Spencer knew exactly what she wanted to wear for her wedding, but the original designer didn’t give her the exact dress that she asked for. Zohar then got what is likely a frantic call asking if he could design the dress for her, but he only had one week to do it. The bad news is that it usually takes around seven months to create the fabric that she needed. The good news that Zohar shared was that he actually had that same fabric on hand, and it was just enough to make the wedding dress a reality for the flea market enthusiast.

The bridal designer worked his magic as he said, “In one week we created a new dress and shipped it to New York. And she’s happy.”

The nude sleeveless gown consisted of delicate lace and a high neckline. The style seemed to suit Spencer’s slender frame perfectly. She and McVey said their vows surrounded by trees, nature, and about 135 guests. After the ceremony was over, their friends and families celebrated their special day under a huge tent with the Colorado mountains as the backdrop, as seen in a few Instagram photos posted from the wedding.

Lara Spencer was previously married to former CNN reporter, David Haffenreffer, for 15 years. They divorced in 2015. She met Rick McVey, who is the founder and CEO of the electronic trading company MarketAxess, on a blind date set up by a mutual friend.