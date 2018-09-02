New Leaks Reveal Google Pixel 3’s Design And Specifications Ahead Of Launch

The Google Pixel 3 XL may have been getting the lion’s share of the headlines as far as the company’s upcoming flagships are concerned, but the smaller Pixel 3 was featured prominently in a recent leak that hinted at the device’s design and basic specifications with little more than a month remaining before its expected unveiling.

The leaked images of the Google Pixel 3 were first discovered by 9to5Google on Thursday, shortly after they were shared on Reddit by an anonymous member, and as the publication’s Stephen Hall observed, the design features of the Pixel 3 and the larger XL are quite similar, except for the smaller device not coming with a notch in front. A number of specifications were also hinted at by the leak, most notably a “newly confirmed” 2,915 mAh battery, and also including a 5.5-inch display with 2160 x 1080 resolution and an aspect ratio of 2:1, as rumors had previously suggested.

The other basic specifications hinted at in the Google Pixel 3 leak, according to 9to5Google, were well documented in the past, as the device is still expected to come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, an Adreno 630 GPU, and 4GB RAM. However, the report added some fresh details on the Pixel 3’s possible availability in the United States. While earlier reports suggested that the device would be sold exclusively by Verizon, 9to5Google wrote that the Reddit member who posted the leaks mentioned that the phone was “part of a testing program” through a different carrier, adding that the Pixel 3’s exclusivity with Verizon might only last until the end of the year.

Prior to this week’s reports on the Pixel 3’s supposed design and specifications, the Pixel 3 XL was far more prominently leaked out, with the most recent leak of note coming in the form of an unboxing video from Russia. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, the purported Pixel 3 XL was shown on the video sporting dual, front-facing speakers and two front cameras, including one that might be used for facial recognition. The larger device is also expected to come with a single-lens rear camera and a fingerprint sensor on the back.

The Verge noted that the aforementioned front-facing speakers and camera setups were also shown on the new Pixel 3 leak, suggesting that the smaller device might have similar selling features when it arrives in the coming weeks.

As further noted by the Verge, the Google Pixel 3 and 3 XL are expected to be launched at a media event in New York City on October 9. The Express wrote on Sunday that the Pixel 3 and 3 XL are likely to sell at $649 and $749 respectively, which would make the two devices cheaper than their predecessors, assuming the rumors are accurate.