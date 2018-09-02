‘Days Of Our Lives’ Weekly Preview Spoilers: Will Wants To Leave Sonny, Eli & Lani Bond

Days of our Lives will be getting emotional in the upcoming week. The brand new weekly preview for September 3-7, 2018 reveals that Will’s relationships with Sonny and Paul will take center stage.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, Days of our Lives fans can expect to see Will Horton (Chandler Massey) officially make the decision to leave his boyfriend, Paul Narita (Christopher Sean) and rekindle his romance with his former husband, Sonny Kiriakis (Freddie Smith). However, this won’t be easy for anyone involved.

As Days of our Lives viewers know, Will recently got his memory back after living without it for years. The fan favorite character suddenly remembered his love for Sonny, and although he has strong feelings for Paul, it is Sonny whom he considers his husband, and the love of his life.

To make matters worse, Will now has to end his relationship with Paul. However, things are even more complicated now, because Paul will be fighting injuries. On Friday’s episode, fans watched as Paul and Kristen struggled over a gun at the Salem Inn, and they both ended up falling out of a window.

In the new weekly preview, Paul is alive, but he is seemingly badly injured and in the hospital. “How do I say, ‘I’m leaving you’?” Will is heard saying in the promo. In addition, Paul’s brother, Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) seems to get wind of Will’s decision to reunite with Sonny as yells at his step-nephew not to treat Paul in such a way. “You love Sonny now, don’t you?” Paul sadly asks Will in another clip.

Can they get back to where they once were? #DAYS pic.twitter.com/RPjvKRqoSI — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) August 21, 2018

As Days of our Lives fans will remember, Paul has gotten the short end of the stick since arriving in Salem. He couldn’t have Sonny, until it was believed that Will was dead, and finally when the couple were close to getting married, Will’s returned rocked everyone. Later, when Will wanted to be with him the couple fell in love, and now he will be left out in the cold again.

Meanwhile, another couple could be taking shape in Salem. The Days of our Lives weekly preview reveals that there will be sparks between Lani Price (Sal Stowers) and Eli Grant (Lamon Archey). The pair are bonded for life after losing their son, David Abraham, and may now finally be ready to take their friendship to the next level with a romance.

Days of our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.