Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott Aren’t Faking Their Relationship For Fame, Says ‘Gossip Cop’

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have found themselves at the center of some bizarre relationship rumors recently, which claimed that the couple were completely faking their romance in order to garner more fame for themselves.

According to a recent report by Gossip Cop, rumors were circulating that Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott were faking their relationship for the sake of their fame and reputations over the past week.

The report allegedly originated with Star Magazine, who claimed that Kylie and Travis’ relationship was confusing and that the pair stayed in different hotels when they headed to New York City for the MTV Video Music Awards in August.

“Fans and viewers couldn’t help but notice something seemed off between the two [at the VMAs]. During Travis’ VMA performance, cameras caught an awkward Kylie vaguely swaying to his song, as though she didn’t really know the words — and didn’t want to,” the magazine reported, adding that the “tension continued after the show was over” due to Scott’s wild after-party.

However, Gossip Cop has debunked the odd relationship rumors, and even revealed that sources told People Magazine that Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott were showing off major PDA during the VMAs, and that Jenner was the first person to stand up, and remained standing, throughout Travis’ entire performance.

perfect night ???????? A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Aug 11, 2018 at 10:45am PDT

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s relationship has never been better. The couple have been seen together multiple times in recent weeks, and sources are even telling Entertainment Tonight that the pair is in a great place, and have been talking about marriage.

The couple, who share one daughter, Stormi Webster, together, are said to be “inseparable” as of late, and remain very committed to one another and their child. Kylie even recently revealed that she and Stormi are heading out on tour with Travis.

In addition, Kylie’s famous sisters, Kim, Khloe, and Kourtney Kardashian, are reportedly very impressed with the way Travis has stepped up, and how he puts Kylie and Stormi first despite his own busy career.

“Kim, Khloe and Kourtney are pleasantly surprised by how involved Travis has become in his daughter’s life. They know he has a huge career, but he is clearly taking the time to be there for both Kylie and Stormi,” a source told the outlet.

Fans can see more of Kylie Jenner’s life when Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sunday nights on the E! Network.