Miranda Lambert And Evan Felker Are Not Married Or Expecting A Baby, Per ‘Gossip Cop’

Miranda Lambert and Evan Felker’s relationship has been making headlines for months, and now a new report claiming that the pair secretly got married and are expecting a baby together is being harshly debunked.

According to an August 31 report by Gossip Cop, Miranda Lambert and Evan Felker are not married or expecting a child together. In fact, they are no longer even dating.

The report originated with OK! Magazine. The outlet claimed that Lambert and Felker were quick to rush to the alter together as soon as Evan’s divorce with Staci Nelson was finalized, and that they had good reason: they are expecting a baby.

“It was touch and go there for a while [before the papers were signed], and if any issues had come up, they would have had to cancel the wedding. Fortunately, the divorce cleared and Evan was a free man… The ink was barely dry on Evan’s divorce papers. [Evan] happily jumped back into married life and exchanged emotional vows with Miranda in front of a local pastor and a couple of friends,” an alleged insider told the magazine.

However, Gossip Cop says that the report is completely untrue. Just last week, Miranda Lambert announced to the world that she was “happily single,” following Evan Felker’s band, Turnpike Troubadours, canceling the final shows on the tour with Lambert.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, it has not been confirmed why Lambert and Felker split so abruptly after his divorce was finalized. However, sources tell People Magazine that it was Miranda who pulled the plug on the relationship over something that Evan had done that she did not approve of.

An insider revealed that while the split wasn’t “dramatic,” Evan Felker did do something that he was not “allowed” to do, based on Miranda Lambert’s strict relationship rules for him to follow.

The source went on to state that Miranda had assumed Evan had broken one of the rules and he “didn’t deny it,” so the couple split, much to the surprise of many fans.

Meanwhile, some fans believe that Evan and Miranda’s break up could have something to do with his former wife, Staci. However, an insider close to the situation revealed that there is “no reconciliation” in the works for the couple, especially since they have only been divorced for a couple of weeks.

However, Staci Nelson did recently admit that she will always have love for Evan Felker, and that any smearing of her ex wouldn’t be tolerated on her social media page.