Kourtney Kardashian Rocks Tight Jeans At Chili Cook Off In Malibu With The Kids

Kourtney Kardashian was in full mom mode as she stepped out in Malibu with her children, Mason, Penelope, and Reign, for some fun at the famous Chili Cook Off on Saturday afternoon.

According to a Sept. 1 report by the Daily Mail, Kourtney Kardashian and the kids did an array of activities while at the star-studded event. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star wore a pair of tight, dark jeans and a white tank top for the outing. She added a pair of black boots and some trendy sunglasses to complete the look, while she wore her shoulder length hair straight, and parted down the middle.

Meanwhile, Kourtney Kardashian’s oldest son, Mason, donned black sweatpants, white sneakers, and a black hoodie with the logo of the popular video game, Fortnite, printed on the front. The reality star’s youngest son, Reign, donned black sweats and matching shirt, with red shoes. His long hair was pulled back into a ponytail as his mother carried him through the event.

Kourtney’s close friend, Larsa Pippen, was also in attendance with the family, as they had fun on the rides such as the giant slide, and some high elevation swings. Kardashian’s younger sister, Kendall Jenner, as well as actor Orlando Bloom, were also at the Malibu Chili Cook Off over the weekend.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, crazy rumors have been floating around about Kourtney Kardashian heading to rehab. The mother-of-three was reportedly said to be checking herself into a lavish treatment center in L.A. to get some help following a tough time in her life.

“She’s carting herself off to a luxury treatment center in L.A. She refuses to call it ‘rehab,’ but that’s what it is. She needs a little ‘me’ time” to “recollect herself and work out her problems. She’s under a lot of pressure — to be the perfect mum and big sister, and to keep her figure in shape. Everything is collapsing on her at once. Anyone would crack,” the outlet’s “source” is reported to have said.

However, Gossip Cop completely debunked that rumor, stating that Kourtney Kardashian is not headed to rehab, and that things are completely fine in the reality star’s life, despite the fact that she recently ended her romance with Younes Bendjima after nearly two years.

Kourtney is said to be focused on her children, and is enjoying being single again following her split with Younes.