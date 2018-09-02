NFL Rumors: Nathan Peterman Likely Getting The Nod For Bills Starting Job Over Josh Allen, ‘SB Nation’ Reports

The Bills have yet to name a starter, but rumors indicate Peterman has won the job.

The Josh Allen era in Buffalo will have to wait just a little longer, a new NFL rumors claims.

The first-round pick of the Buffalo Bills is expected to start on the bench after second-year quarterback Nathan Peterman outshined him through training camp and the preseason, the SB Nation blog Buffalo Rumblings reported. Though Peterman was known largely for his horrendous first NFL start in which he threw five interceptions in the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers, he has looked sharp in the preseason and was the best of the bunch in the Bills backfield.

As the SB Nation report noted, Peterman still had his limitations.

“Peterman’s throws in his only start of the preseason were of the short variety,” the report noted. “He didn’t push the ball down the field. When defenses game plan and adjust to that, crowding the line of scrimmage with extra men and playing press coverage on the receivers, those passing lanes are going to go away. He will need to evolve or Allen will take over fairly quickly.”

Josh Allen was considered something of a project when he was drafted, needing some work to make the transition from the Wyoming Cowboys to the NFL. Many suggested that the Buffalo Bills would move him along slowly, especially as the team starts with a difficult first half of the schedule that includes five of the first seven games on the road.

The porous offensive line could also play into the decision. The unexpected retirements of Eric Wood and Richie Incognito left the Bills with an inexperienced line, and it showed in the preseason as quarterbacks had little time to get the ball out. Peterman, whose quick release is one of his biggest strengths, is seen as a good candidate to win the Bills starting job.

Others concur that Nathan Peterman has likely won the starting job, including Bills beat writer Joe Buscaglia who Tweeted that Peterman has likely sealed the job to start Week 1.

The #Bills all-important 3rd preseason game is done. Among my 7 observations: – Nathan Peterman nearing QB1 status?

– My argument for what they should do with AJ McCarron

– Get used to the offensive line group that you saw today And much more. All here: https://t.co/zzrEBgj4AM — Joe Buscaglia (@JoeBuscaglia) August 27, 2018

The quarterback competition also got a bit less crowded on Saturday when the Bills traded A.J. McCarron to the Oakland Raiders for a fifth-round draft pick, though many believed that McCarron would end up being third on the Bills depth chart.

Despite the rumors, the Buffalo Bills have given no official indication of when they could name a starter and have not hinted whether Nathan Peterman or Josh Allen will win the job.