Kourtney Kardashian Not Headed To Rehab, Per ‘Gossip Cop’

Kourtney Kardashian is not headed to rehab, despite the wild rumors that are circulating around the internet about the mother-of-three.

According to a Sept. 1 report by Gossip Cop, Kourtney Kardashian was at the center of a report recently claiming that she was headed off to a swanky rehab center in order to get her life together following recent troubles.

The report originated from NW in Australia, and has since been debunked. The original report claimed that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was “struggling to cope as her world crumbled around her,” and that her recent break up with Younes Bendjima was a big factor in her decision to seek treatment.

“She’s carting herself off to a luxury treatment center in L.A. She refuses to call it ‘rehab,’ but that’s what it is. She needs a little ‘me’ time” to “recollect herself and work out her problems. She’s under a lot of pressure — to be the perfect mum and big sister, and to keep her figure in shape. Everything is collapsing on her at once. Anyone would crack,” the outlet’s “source” is reported to have said.

Meanwhile, the rumors have been debunked, as Gossip Cop references the fact that Kourtney Kardashian is doing exactly the opposite of the rehab report, and filling her life with all of the people she loves, including her friends and family. The reality star recently returned to L.A. after a girls trip to Mexico with some of her closest gal pals.

In addition, there have been plenty of reports that have revealed that Kourtney is doing very well following her split from Younes, and that she has been focusing on her three children, Mason, Penelope, and Reign, in the aftermath of the break up.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kourtney Kardashian was spotted looking happy during a day out with her children in L.A. on Friday. The oldest Kardashian sister was photographed earlier in the day getting a bite to eat with her daughter, Penelope, as she stepped out looking casual by wearing a pair of black spandex bike shorts and a graphic T-shirt.

Later that day, Kardashian was spotted out again, this time with her oldest son, Mason. Kourt showed off her mom style yet again by donning a pair of black leggings, an army green tank top, black sneakers, and trendy sunglasses. Meanwhile, Mason wore black Adidas shorts, a white graphic T-shirt, and black Nike sneakers for the mother/son outing.

It certainly seems like Kourtney Kardashian is doing well, as she is likely laughing off the latest rehab rumors floating around online.