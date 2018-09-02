South Korea Has Banned Coffee Inside Schools

Caffeine is a major health risk, according to some studies and South Korean schools are banning it.

According to reports from CNN, South Korea has plans which will soon eradicate the presence of coffee inside schools. The entire school’s premises will be impacted by the new ban, meaning that even teachers will not be able to consume beverages containing caffeine.

An official from the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety told reporters that it was the ministry’s hope for the ban to help children develop healthy habits regarding their choices of food and drink after numerous cases have been discovered where young students were like consuming excessive quantities of caffeine during their exams. According to the report, students consume such quantities of caffeine to combat significant pressure to excel in their academic achievements.

This law is ostensibly a strengthening of a ban already in place on energy drinks and other beverages containing large quantities of caffeine.

Caffeine is found in many foods and drinks such as tea, chocolate, coffee, and various other products consumed globally. Studies have shown significant links between consumption of caffeine and negative effects on the body, both cardiovascular and neurological. It was recommended by the American Academy of Pediatrics that children not consume caffeinated beverages.

Further studies indicated that most students were fully aware of the negative health effects of caffeine, but remained unconcerned about such effects, continuing to consume coffee and other products caffeine.

“Middle and high school students are aware of the dangers of caffeine but are still in the reality where they must consume it. This shows that educating the students on the dangers of caffeine abuse alone cannot prevent them from harming themselves.”

Kids Health points out the negative effects which caffeine can have on a person’s mind and body, even being linked to exacerbating nervous disorders. They remarked that “some kids might not know that they’re at risk.”

However, it is also well-established that anyone who abruptly stops consuming caffeine altogether may potentially go through withdrawal symptoms such as headaches, irritability, and muscle pain. Those who consume larger quantities of caffeine are at a higher risk of going through notable withdrawal symptoms.

Energy Drinks like Monster contain high levels of caffeine and are also banned in South Korean schools. Zety Akhzar / Shutterstock

In the United States, after high school, students are often under even more pressure to perform academically.

In colleges and universities, caffeine is less a problem than prescription stimulants like Adderall, Ritalin, and Vyvanse. These amphetamine-based drugs allow users of it to stay awake for long periods at a time and are known for increasing focus. Amphetamine abuse is also linked to health problems.