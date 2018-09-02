Mike Colter Apologizes For Appearing To Condone Pastor Groping Ariana Grande

Mike Colter's sarcastic response to the pastor allegedly groping Ariana Grande was met with heavy criticism.

Bishop Charles H. Ellis III – who officiated Aretha Franklin’s funeral – is under pretty heavy fire for getting too handsy with Ariana Grande. As previously reported by Inquisitr, the pastor has since apologized for the awkward encounter citing that groping Ariana was never his intention.

“It would never be my intention to touch any woman’s breast…. I don’t know I guess I put my arm around her. Maybe I crossed the border, maybe I was too friendly or familiar but again, I apologize.”

Both defending himself and apologizing, the pastor also clarified he liked to embrace any artists he encountered, and would have hugged a male artist the same way he hugged Ariana.

According to Daily Mail, the pastor isn’t the only one under fire following the incident. Netflix’s Luke Cage star Mike Colter also recently took to Twitter to apologize to his 34,500 followers for appearing to condone the pastor’s actions.

“Hello all. I apologize about my tweet earlier. In no way do I condone any such behavior,” the 42-year-old actor apologized in his tweet.

“It was intended to point out the absurdity of the act itself. Complete and biting sarcasm. I realized quickly that it was not taken as such. I was at an event all day. Sorry for the delay.”

Colter also took the time to explain that his delayed apology to the backlash was because he was at an event and away from social media at the time.

Mike Colter apologizes for tweet about pastor touching Ariana Grande https://t.co/39HAlvilgU — Daily Mail Breaking (@DM_breakingnews) September 2, 2018

Mike was apologizing for his sarcastic response to the viral tweet posted by Trever Noah questioning the placement of the pastor’s hand on Ariana’s chest. His response set so many people off because the actor appeared to make light of the situation.

“Now THIS is how you shoot your shot! Zero F***!”

While a few Twitter users did respond to the tweet in a positive manner, most just used the tweet as an opportunity to criticize him further for what was said. One Twitter user slammed the Luke Cage star for thinking sarcasm was an acceptable response to the situation.

A woman is disrespected and you think of sarcasm?

This is what exactly what men do.U want to laugh it out like its supposed to be accepted.

It came to light because it was @ArianaGrande

It happns to millions of women across world everyday

N sarcasm is last thing they need. — Nihal #reputation (@n11hal) September 2, 2018

The Twitter user explained that this kind of thing happens to women all the time and the only reason this incident got so much attention was because of who it happened to. The user believed if it had been an average woman instead of Ariana on stage, the pastor would not have received backlash for it.

Bishop Charles Ellis III apologizes to Ariana Grande for touching her and joking about her name: https://t.co/g71qz599oc — Us Weekly (@usweekly) September 2, 2018

While many other responses agreed the incident wasn’t the time or place for sarcasm, there were a few individuals who thought it took a big man to recognize the fact that he made a mistake. Some even thanked him for the apology.

I’m glad you knew you mad a mistake and apologize for it takes big guts for you to do this i appreciate you for doing this — ariana☁️/prettymuch???????????????? (@wolfhunterrr1) September 2, 2018

At this time, Grande herself does not appear to have commented on the groping incident.