‘Days Of Our Lives’ Fall Spoilers: Nicole Returns With A Shocking Twist

Days of Our Lives fall spoilers reveal that there will be a ton of juicy storylines to look forward to in the coming months, and with fall sweeps right around the corner, it looks like the soap opera will be headed into overdrive.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, Days of Our Lives fans can expect to see the return of Nicole Walker this fall. The character, played by actress Arianne Zucker, will make her comeback after leaving the show earlier this year.

The outlet reports that since Jennifer Horton (Melissa Reeves) spilled the beans about why Nicole actually left Salem, that her former love, Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan), will be stunned. In fact, he’ll set off to search for Nicole and when he finds her he’ll be taken aback by what he discovers.

“You just knew Jennifer couldn’t keep the Nicole news from Eric forever and when she spills, it sends Eric off in search of his lost love but when he finds her, he’s in for the shock of his life,” the website reports.

As many Days of Our Lives fans will remember, Nicole was forced to take her daughter, Holly, and leave Salem after her former love, Brady Black (Eric Martsolf), blackmailed her with the evidence against her in Deimos Kiriakis’ murder case.

The shocking storyline occurred after Nicole and Eric realized their love for each other, and Nicole broke things off with Brady. It seems that if Brady didn’t have Nicole, he didn’t want anyone to have her, especially his step-brother, Eric.

However, when Eric finds out the details of Nicole’s departure, he’ll run off to go find the love of his life. While the entire storyline hasn’t been revealed just yet, viewers should prepare themselves for a turn of events. Some fans even believe that when Eric finally finds Nicole, she will be with a former character from the soap opera, possibly a character who has been revealed as dead, like EJ DiMera (formerly James Scott) or Daniel Jonas (Shawn Christian).

Only time will tell how everything will play out, but Days of Our Lives viewers should tune in to find out how it all goes down in Salem, and what Nicole Walker has been up to, and who she has been with since she left town all those months ago.

Days of Our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC. Check your local listings for time.