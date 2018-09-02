Zac Efron Just Posted The Funniest Tribute To His And Zendaya’s Friendship

Zac Efron may have shed his Disney pretty-boy image, but he’s still sweet as punch. While he’s moved on from the High School Musical franchise to work on more serious titles, like Hairspray, Baywatch, and The Greatest Showman, his social media tells a more lighthearted story. Earlier in August, he posted a video of himself exercising to the song “Jitterbug,” which featured him falling from a pull-up bar into a fit of giggles.

His friendship with Zendaya is a well-documented one, which contains an equal amount of laughs. They worked together on The Greatest Showman, even sharing an on-screen kiss as characters Philip and Anne. While this seems terribly romantic, they’ve actually maintained a strong bond as friends. According to Elle, Zendaya never had a crush on Zac, which allowed her to truly get to know him.

“Everybody knows at least two or three Zac Efron obsessives,” she said. “I happen to not be one of those people. That’s a good thing. I got to know him. He’s different from what people think. He’s this slightly awkward, nerdy kid who happens to have this life.”

In his most recent post, Zac paid tribute to his friend’s birthday in a sweet — albeit funny — way. The photo features he and Zendaya together, with him in a comedic blonde wig.

“Keep being you, Happy 22!” he rhymed in the caption.

Even having to kiss on-screen hasn’t shaken their friendship at all. Efron said that his kiss with Zendaya was the best one he’s had as an actor. In The Greatest Showman, he and Zendaya played two people in an interracial relationship, which was frowned upon in the historical setting of the story. When they’re finally able to culminate their relationship in that way, it’s a big moment for their characters.

“This might be my favorite kiss ever,” he said in an interview for the film. “The tension between [Philip and Anne] is so strong that literally just a glance between them is electric. When they finally have the courage in that moment to finally connect and get that kiss, it’s really happening.”

When asked about Zendaya by Glamour, Zac had some very sweet things to say.

“She’s beautiful and rad, with a fearlessness that is impressive in someone her age. I think I still have quite a bit to learn from Zendaya.”

It’s obvious that Zac likes Zendaya as much as she likes him, even if their feelings are fully platonic. Here’s to their adorable friendship.