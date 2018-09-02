Nina Dobrev Sizzles At Burning Man On Instagram

Actress Nina Dobrev took to Instagram on Saturday to share photos from Burning Man, the annual music and art event that takes place every summer in the Black Rock Desert in Nevada.

Dobrev seems to be having a summer to remember, and shares glimpses of her adventures with 15.8 million followers on Instagram. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Dobrev has recently shared sexy summer photos of herself in bikinis on the beach and lounging poolside. Fans can’t get enough of the The Vampire Diaries star, with her latest beach bum post receiving over 852,000 likes.

On Saturday, Dobrev shared a post consisting of a series of photos from the famed event. The first photo features Dobrev, with her hair clipped up into pigtails, in a stylish black crochet bodysuit. The actress stares into the camera with her eyes shielded by large sunglasses with jeweled heart-shaped lenses. Her neck is covered by stacks of silver necklaces, ranging from chokers to dangling pieces with large pendants.

In the next photo, two girlfriends are shown reflected in the sunglasses lenses of a third smiling friend, the entire scene glowing with pink light. The trendy trio are then shown side by side in the next photo, with futuristic looking sunglasses and spiked face masks, framed by a light installation.

The fourth photo shows Dobrev and a friend sticking their tongues out at the camera, as they pose for a selfie in the blinding afternoon light. The trio of friends are then shown in various scenes in the remaining photographs, including crouched down on the desert ground, posing in front of a glowing pyramid and tents at night, and on a trio of bikes in an instant photograph.

The photo series is captioned, “Girls that [flame emoji] together, stay together #BurnBabez.” The post received over 77,700 likes in 30 minutes, with over 400 comments. Many of Dobrev’s fans were ecstatic that the star was able to attend Burning Man.

“Looks like a Mad Max style party,” one user commented.

“i just know that the burning man exists because of one of the participants in the queer eye and i found it too much like he was talking about that event. sounds very good, a very spiritual thing,” another wrote.

Dobrev shared another glimpse into the Burning Man festivities earlier today, with a photo of a large statue in the desert landscape, captioned simply with a black heart emoji. The post is tagged at Burning Man, and received over 342,000 likes in eight hours.