High school senior Keyshawn Morgan is one of 11 students that will be awarded scholarships by the power couple.

Keyshawn Morgan, a 17-year-old who just started his senior year of high school, was just given $100,000 for college by Jay-Z and Beyoncé. According to Time, it all started when the local Boys & Girls Club surprised him and some friends with tickets to see a Beyoncé and Jay-Z concert. Then, before the two stars took the stage, he was awarded the money.

The couple recently announced their charities, the BeyGOOD Initiative and the Shawn Carter Foundation, would give more than $1 million out in college scholarships during their On The Run II Tour. Morgan is one of 11 high schoolers who will be receiving money.

The charities teamed up with the Boys & Girls Club of America in order to pick one high school student in 11 different cities on the tour to be awarded $100,000 each. To be picked, the winners must not only show that they would struggle to finance college, but they must also be exceptional students.

“It’s like a big weight lifted off my shoulders. Not just my shoulders but my mom’s shoulders and my dad’s,” Morgan told the Orlando Sentinel. Morgan has just started sending out college applications and has his sights on some elite schools, including Harvard University.

Morgan has been a volunteer the local Boys & Girls Club for years. He’s third in his class and is the president of the Spanish honor society and the theater club. He’s also a member of the Poetry Club and UNICEF Club.

Beyonce at a concert in Milan in 2007. Fabio Diena / Shutterstock

The Boys & Girls Club made a Facebook post showing a video of the moment when he found out he was one of the 11 students that had won $100,000 for college. DJ Khaled, who also opened the show for Beyoncé and Jay-Z, made the announcement.

While he was on stage, DJ Khaled dropped clues about who the winner was. Morgan didn’t realize that he was the winner at first, but he slowly started to realize it was him. As it gets harder and harder for him to contain his excitement, he starts waving his hands in the crowd, jumps in the air, and says, “What?”

After realizing he won Morgan said, “I can’t believe this. I want to be a lawyer. I can’t believe I won this.”

On Thursday, he said he was grateful for everyone in the community, at home, and at school who had helped him and he was still in shock about what happened when he stopped at the Boys & Girls Club for what he thought would be a very regular, average visit.

“It turned out to be so much more,” he said.