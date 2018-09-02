NBA Rumors: Suns Could Acquire Kemba Walker For Package Centered On Josh Jackson, Per ‘HoopsHype’

Charlotte Hornets superstar Kemba Walker is currently emerging as one of the top trade targets of the Phoenix Suns.

After trading Brandon Knight to the Houston Rockets, the Phoenix Suns are still active on the trade market looking for a starting-caliber point guard. Several NBA players have already been linked to the Suns, including Kemba Walker of the Charlotte Hornets, Terry Rozier of the Boston Celtics, and Damian Lillard of the Portland Trail Blazers. According to Frank Urbina of HoopsHype, Walker is the “top realistic target” for the Suns to fill their starting point guard position.

Kemba Walker will be entering the final year of the four-year, $48 million deal he signed with the Hornets in the summer of 2015. If the Hornets realize that their current roster is not enough to fully dominate or even earn a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference, it will be best for them to trade Walker now and undergo a full-scale rebuild. Trading Walker to the Suns makes a lot of sense for the Hornets, especially if they can convince him to send a trade package centered on Josh Jackson for the All-Star point guard.

“As far as what a Hornets/Suns deal for Walker could look like, a package involving Josh Jackson and Miles Bridges could make some sense. It may seem expensive at first glance, but at the end of the day, the Suns would be landing a borderline All-NBA caliber floor general, one who still has years of his prime left and one who would be a great fit with the future of their franchise at 2-guard; Walker and Booker would immediately form one of the NBA’s most entertaining and productive backcourts.”

Kemba Walker on Jay Hernandez, the Hornets assistant who first helped sharpen his skills in 2009: "I gotta give him a lot of credit for a lot of my success as well” https://t.co/peHeMJkTyo pic.twitter.com/VqdOwnD6QM — The Crossover (@TheCrossover) August 26, 2018

The acquisition of Kemba Walker will not only give the Suns a starting caliber point guard but also a reliable scoring option next to Devin Booker. The 28-year-old superstar is currently in his prime. He will undeniably boost the Suns’ performance on both ends of the floor in the upcoming 2018-19 NBA season. In 80 games he played last season, Walker averaged 22.1 points, 5.6 assists, and 1.1 steals on 43.1 percent shooting from the field and 38.4 percent from beyond the arc.

The potential addition of Kemba Walker will not make the Suns an instant title contender, but it could increase their chance of ending their eight-year playoff drought. Like Devin Booker and the Suns, Walker is also eager to make a huge impact in the NBA Playoffs. A starting lineup featuring Walker, Booker, Trevor Ariza, Ryan Anderson, and DeAndre Ayton could somewhat make the Suns a team that shouldn’t be underestimated in the deep Western Conference.