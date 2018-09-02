Former WWE Champion Shows Up At ‘All In’ And Attacks Kenny Omega

The Ayatollah shocked the world by showing up in Chicago and taking out his arch-nemesis.

Saturday night was huge for the independent wrestling scene as All In was put on by Cody Rhodes, the Young Bucks, and many others. Halfway through the evening, some fantastic matches and great surprises had already happened, but they weren’t yet done. Kenny Omega and Pentagon Jr. took part in an amazing one-on-one battle, but the aftermath was quite shocking when former WWE Champion Chris Jericho showed up.

Not only did he shock the fans in attendance and the world watching at home, but he surprised and attacked Omega.

Kenny Omega and Pentagon Jr. tore the house down with their match, and it was one that nobody could call. Going into it, no one would have thought that Omega would lose at All In, but Pentagon came awfully close on a number of occasions.

As reported by Bleacher Report, the match between Omega and Pentagon was one that will go down as a classic. After the match was over, fans watched as Pentagon hopped back into the ring and began beating down Kenny Omega once again.

The fans appeared to be a bit confused, but then something strange happened. Pentagon ran across the ring and nailed Omega with a Codebreaker.

With Omega knocked out, “Pentagon” straightened up on one knee and looked around the arena. Slowly, he reached up and took off his mask to reveal his identity. It was none other than former WWE World Heavyweight Champion, Chris Jericho.

The crowd lost their collective minds as Jericho unmasked and looked out toward everyone cheering for the moment. Fans were losing it as Omega laid out cold on the mat and Jericho grabbed a mic to address his former opponent in New Japan Pro Wrestling.

Chris Jericho looked down at Kenny Omega and issued a challenge for the Chris Jericho Rock ‘N’ Wrestling Rager At Sea.

The cruise takes place on Oct. 27-31, 2018, and it is going to be quite the event. Jim Ross and Jerry “The King” Lawler will host the cruise, which will have a ton of wrestling personalities on it and some great matches.

Numerous stars from Ring of Honor and Impact Wrestling will be featured, as well as others from the independent scene. WWE legends such as Diamond Dallas Page, Mick Foley, and Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat are also going to appear for special guest opportunities.

All In was an absolutely great event that will likely spawn a second or third event in time, but no one can say it was anything close to a failure. The matches were fantastic and everyone worked hard, but the big surprises made it even better. Sure, some former WWE superstars were on the card, but no one could have imagined that Chris Jericho would appear and attack Kenny Omega.

You have to give the legend credit for knowing the best moments to make an impression.