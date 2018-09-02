New sexual assault allegations against Argento have caused the network to pull those episodes

Anthony Bourdain, the host of the CNN food tourism show, Parts Unknown died earlier this summer, but there are still episodes that haven’t aired, and some include actor Asia Argento, who was dating Bourdain at the time of his suicide.

But with the recent allegations about Argento in relation to the #Metoo movement in reference to sexual contact with an actor who was underage at the time, CNN is cutting their losses and opting not to air the episodes which include Argento.

The Daily Mail says that the network decided to pull the Argento episodes even though they meant a lot to Bourdain. One of the episodes was in Hong Kong and another in Rome, which the celebrity chef called a “professional highlight.”

“This was a very special show for me because it was an odd and miraculous confluence of events.”

A CNN spokesperson said that considering recent events, they think it’s best not to air those episodes, which Argento appeared in and had directed.

“In light of the recent news reports about Asia Argento, CNN will discontinue airing past episodes of Parts Unknown that included her, until further notice.”

"I urge you to travel as far and as widely as possible. Sleep on floors if you have to."

~ Anthony Bourdain pic.twitter.com/IPx29QD8Cn — Skip Bolden (@skipbolden) September 2, 2018

CNN has also decided to cut the Buenos Aires episode of Parts Unknown where Bourdain goes to a therapist to talk about his struggles with depression.

Buzzfeed News said that Argento and Bourdain met on the set of Parts Unknown where she was working as the director, and Bourdain acknowledged their romance in the Hong Kong episode.

“To fall in love with Asia is one thing. To fall in love in Asia is another. Both have happened to me.”

Last month the New York Times reported that Argento had paid actor Jimmy Bennett $380k after he accused her of sexually assaulting him when he was 17 and she was 37, playing his mother in a movie.

Argento is now saying that it was the now deceased Bourdain who set about to pay off Bennett.

“[Anthony] personally undertook to help Bennett economically [because he was] afraid of the possible negative publicity that such a person, whom he considered dangerous, could have brought upon us.”

What complicates the story is that Argento had previously accused Harvey Weinstein of sexually assaulting her years earlier. Through those accusations, Argento had become a strong voice in the #Metoo movement speaking out for victim’s rights.

#Metoo founder Tarana Burke says that all victims should be free to come forward and talk about their experiences.

“People will use these recent news stories to try and discredit this movement — don’t let that happen. This is what Movement is about. It’s not a spectator sport. It is people generated. We get to say ‘this is/isn’t what this movement is about!'”