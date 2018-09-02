Mom Stephany LaFountain Searched ‘How To Commit The Perfect Murder’ Before Killing Baby Daughter, Police Say

Police in Alaska say the 23-year-old mother killed two of her daughters in the span of two years.

Stephany LaFountain thought she had committed the perfect murder, police say, until her internet search history gave her away.

The 23-year-old Alaska mother is accused of smothering her baby daughter to death, but police say she first took to the internet to research ways to kill a child without evidence and without being caught by police. As KTVA reported, the mom turned to the interent for information on ways to suffocate a baby, ways to kill without leaving proof, and how to keep the autopsy report from showing that the baby had been murdered.

In announcing the charges against the mom this week, police also released some of LaFoutnain’s alleged internet searches, KTVA reported.

They included:

Ways to suffocate

Best ways to suffocate

Ways to kill human with no proof

Can drowning show in an autopsy report

16 steps to kill someone and not get caught

How to: Commit the Perfect Murder

Drowning and Forensics

Suffocating and Smothering

LaFountain’s 13-month-old daughter died in November, and another 4-month-old girl had died in September, 2015. The second death in a little more than two years prompted police to look deeper into the deaths, and they found that both babies had been in good health before apparently suffocating to death.

Police spent thousands of hours on the investigation, combing through LaFountain’s history until eventually finding the internet searches that indicated she had killed both girls. They hoped the arrest could bring closure to the rest of the children’s family.

“We have a family of a baby that has suffered in obscurity in silence that no one knew about,” said police chief Eric Jewkes, via KTVA. “They shouldered the grieving process alone and hopefully we’ll be able to bring some closure to them.”

The strange nature of the murders and the seemingly morbid search history gained national attention, with many news outlets picking up on LaFountain’s arrest and charges. Many praised police for their thorough investigation, not giving up in what initially seemed like to tragic but unconnected deaths and ultimately finding evidence to charge the mother.

Police said Stephany LaFountain does not have any surviving children, and the rest of her family lives out of state.

Stephany LaFountain Searched 16 Steps To Kill Someone. Fairbanks Police, Alaska Probe Death Of Her 2 Infants https://t.co/D7Hdl7jOV1 pic.twitter.com/xOtfgiEHoI — Top Trending (@TopTrending18) September 2, 2018

Stephany LaFountain is facing charges of first-degree murder and second-degree murder for the deaths of her two baby girls. The charges came after an exhaustive investigation; police in Fairbanks said the final report on the murders may be more than 10,000 pages long, and have asked anyone with more information about the girls’ deaths to come forward.