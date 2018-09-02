Lucy Hale Flashes Toned Tummy While Leaving L.A. Gym

The 'Pretty Little Liars' star has been making a habit of hitting the gym.

Pretty Little Liars star Lucy Hale was photographed leaving an L.A. gym on Saturday morning with her toned tummy on full display. The 29-year-old actress donned black workout gear by Casall as she exited the gym. Lucy opted to go natural with no makeup during the workout – likely to prevent any sweat causing it to smear or run down her face.

While she nixed the makeup, Lucy did accessorize her solid black workout attire with a pair of chokers. Hale also opted to swap out her usual contacts for a pair of glasses instead. Lacking pockets in her figure-hugging attire, Lucy carried her keys, phone, and a nearly empty water bottle in hand. The brunette beauty also had a denim jacket folded over her arm as she headed for her vehicle, Daily Mail reports.

Trying to keep cool – and presumably to keep her hair out of her face during her workout session – the actress pulled her medium brown locks back into a messy bun.

As Inquisitr previously reported, Lucy has made a habit of flashing her toned tummy during a stroll in L.A. About a month ago, the PLL star was photographed wearing a very similar all-black workout ensemble. She was headed to the gym in these photos.

???? A post shared by Lucy Hale (@lucyhale) on Jul 29, 2018 at 11:00am PDT

For Hale, routine workouts at the gym are just part of her regimen for a healthy lifestyle. During an interview with StyleCaster, Lucy opened up about how being healthy and proper self-care were about more than just being physical and getting exercise. While she really loved exercise, she valued the importance of mental and emotional well-being.

“Self-care can be so many different things,” the actress explained during the interview.

“Obviously, physically taking care of yourself, but I think mentally and emotionally is equally as important. I am a huge fan of exercise. I genuinely enjoy it. Not just because of the physical aspects, but it’s my therapy in a way.”

Professionally, Hale has been keeping pretty busy working on the promotion of her three new films, The Unicorn, Truth or Dare, and Netflix Original Dude. Things, however, aren’t all glamorous in her career. Hale had the leading role in a The CW series called Life Sentence. Unfortunately, the network pulled the plug on the show after just one season.

In a very lengthy Instagram post, Hale opened up to her 21.6 million followers about the cancellation of her series.

“I’m a little shell shocked right now, but I feel fortunate that we got to tell a really beautiful story,” the actress explained in her post.

“We created something important and pure and no cancellation can take that away,” Lucy added.

Most of Lucy’s followers filled the comment section of the post praising the actress for the incredible role she played and expressing sorrow for the cancellation.