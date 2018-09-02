Farrah Abraham Wears Barely-There Bathing Suit During Vacation To Costa Rica

Former Teen Mom OG star Farrah Abraham is spending Labor Day weekend in Costa Rica, and she’s doing it in style. The reality star showed off her curves in a skimpy bathing suit on Saturday, as well as the gorgeous landscape around her.

According to a September 1 report by The Daily Mail, Farrah Abraham is spending the holiday weekend in Costa Rica with her daughter, Sophia, nine. The ex-Teen Mom OG personality posted a video of herself wearing a barely-there one-piece bathing suit to her Instagram account on Saturday, and fans couldn’t stop talking about the look.

In the video, Farrah is seen emerging from a swimming pool and walking to look at the beautiful scenery from her vacation home. Abraham may be wearing a one-piece bathing suit, but it barely covers her body. The back of the suit is a thong, and has an entirely open back. The front has two slim pieces of fabric that leave very little to the imagination, and is made from loose material so that one could easily see right into the suit.

Farrah Abraham captioned the video, “Costa Rica. Happy Labor Day weekend mama’s & all the hard workers out there. #livingmybestlife #ilovemylife.”

Fans later began to call out Farrah for the racy video. One of the Teen Mom‘s social media followers revealed that they believed Abraham was trying to look like a member of the famous Kardashian family. “Seriously stop trying to look like the Kardashian’s you will never be anything like them! Ur such a wannabe!” Another wrote, “I’ve watched this over and over and just can’t stop cringing.”

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Farrah Abraham revealed that she was working on a new project, which is a movie about her life as a young teenage mother. The reality star later claimed that she is very excited for all the pieces to fall together so that they could start casting the project, and revealed that she believes actress/singer, Selena Gomez, would be the perfect choice to play her in the movie.

“I think Selena Gomez would play me great and I am excited to start casting once the package is ready to go,” Abraham stated, adding that she is currently “finishing the first round of the script and they have brought in more screenwriters.”

While Farrah Abraham is no longer on Teen Mom OG, after she was fired last season when she refused to end her involvement in the adult film industry, it seems she has continued to work on other projects since leaving the show.