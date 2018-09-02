Kourtney Kardashian Looks Stunning In Sexy Blue Bikini

Kourtney Kardashian shows off her curves in a sporty, blue bikini while relaxing in a pool.

Summer may be winding down, but Kourtney Kardashian doesn’t seem to be showing any signs of giving up fun in the sun any time soon. The reality star has been blessing us all summer long with several amazing swimsuit posts and she just posted an amazing photo of herself on Instagram looking sexy as usual in a sporty blue bikini.

In the photo, she can be seen floating on her back, with her arms out to her side, looking seriously relaxed. When she isn’t relaxing and having fun, the star of Keeping Up With the Kardashians is taking care of her family. She is already a mother-of-three and the Inquisitr reports that she may have even more children later on. She said it’s always in the back of her mind and that she’ll “never say never.”

Kourtney Kardashian usually posts a mixture of bikinis and full-piece swimwear, as she looks amazing in either one. She recently posted several photos of herself in a purple, full-piece swimsuit. She also posted a photo of herself in a purple dress with a comment thanking fans for wishing her a happy birthday.

The star turned 39 in April and made the most of her birthday. According to People, she celebrated for a full three days. The festivities started in Cleveland while she visited her sister, Khloe Kardashian. Then she had lunch with her ex, Scott Disick, and their three children. Then on the third day, she and her then-boyfriend, Younes Bendjima, drove to a remote location on the coast to spend a romantic night in a high-end Airstream trailer. She posted a photo about the night with a caption that said, “Counting my blessings.”

Kourtney Kardashian’s Instagram posts regularly reach over 2 million likes and it would seem that she doesn’t shy away from attention, but according to the Daily Mail, she was recently seen in public covering her face while out with her 6-year-old daughter, Penelope. She was wearing a pair of dark sunglasses and also placing her left hand over her forehead in a way that seemed to suggest she was trying to avoid being seen.

Kourtney Kardashian at the Los Angeles premiere of The Promise in April 2017. Tinseltown / Shutterstock

In the new season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Kourtney Kardashian doesn’t seem as relaxed as usual as she argues regularly with her sisters.

“I’m not gonna be around people that bring me down on a daily basis,” she said.

After complaining that others were upsetting her, her sister, Kim Kardashian, told her she needed to relax. Kim also commented that Kourtney, “doesn’t want to be a Kardashian anymore.”