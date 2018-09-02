Set Photos From ‘IT: Chapter 2’ Give Audiences A Taste Of Pennywise The Clown

Pennywise is definitely back in 'IT: Chapter 2' and set photos have revealed the evil clown ahead of his return to the big screen.

The 2017 adaptation of Stephen King’s novel, IT, was the highest grossing horror movie of all time. The film broke box office records and surpassed expectations across the board. It also received plenty of glowing reviews from movie critics and currently holds an 85 percent on Rotten Tomatoes.

Naturally, a movie so successful would generate a sequel.

However, plans to split the Stephen King classic into two movies have been in the works since the film was first conceived. Since the release of IT last year, horror audiences have been clamoring for details about the upcoming followup, which has been officially given the title of IT: Chapter 2.

At San Diego Comic-Con in July, some early footage was shown to the audience, though visual details were minimal and the SDCC footage mostly contained shots from production that was going on behind the scenes.

Today, according to ScreenRant, audiences are getting yet another taste of what is to come from IT: Chapter 2. In a tweet from Northumberland News, it appears that Pennywise can be seen sitting atop a giant statue of Paul Bunyan, which indicates filmmakers may have been shooting scenes from a moment straight out of Stephen King’s original book.

Pennywise appears dwarfed, yet no less sinister, as he looks down from the shoulder of the smiling Paul Bunyan monument.

The movie is currently being shot in the Canadian town of Port Hope, Ontario. The Paul Bunyan statue is briefly visible in IT (2017) and was erected specifically for the IT movies. The actual statue being depicted is located in Bangor, Maine, a popular setting for many previous Stephen King stories.

The 2017 adaptation of IT is the book’s second adaptation. In 1990 a television mini-series was produced by Lorimar Productions and originally ran on the ABC network. The mini-series starred Tim Curry (The Rocky Horror Picture Show, Home Alone 2: Lost In New York) as the evil clown known as Pennywise. He did not return for the 2017 reboot.

Set to reprise his role for IT: Chapter 2 is Bill Skarsgard, who assumed the Pennywise role for last year’s adaptation. Also confirmed to appear in the upcoming sequel is Jessica Chastain, who will be playing the adult role of Beverly Marsh. She will star alongside Bill Hader, James McAvoy, and James Ransone.

The IT sequel will follow the children from the first movie as adults. IT: Chapter 2 reportedly begins 27 years after the events of the first movie. The film follows the Losers’ Club after they move away and are forced to return to their hometown to once again take on Pennywise the clown.