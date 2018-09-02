Prince Harry Wore A Piece Of Jewelry To ‘Hamilton’ That Holds A Special Place In His Heart

It has special significance to his relationship with his deceased mother, and with his wife, Meghan Markle.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Thursday attendance of a performance of Hamilton was widely reported. The Inquisitr reported on one of the most memorable moments of the night, when Prince Harry briefly broke into song after the performance to the excitement of all in attendance. The song was a nod to his sixth great-grandfather, King George. As noted by Good Housekeeping, something else of note happened that night, however. It’s something much more subtle and something heartwarming. It’s all about a piece of jewelry he wore that night that is believed to be significant to him because of his mother, the late Princess Diana.

In the photo featured at the top of this page, Prince Harry can be seen wearing two bracelets as he shakes hands. One of them is a dark cuff bracelet with gray pill-shaped ovals on it. He’s been photographed wearing it many times over the last 20 years. Its significance lies in where and when it was purchased.

After the death of their mother, Prince Harry and Prince William took a trip to Africa with their father, Prince Charles.

“My dad told my brother and me to pack our bags — we were going to Africa to get away from it all,” the Mirror quoted him as saying. And they did. It’s believed he purchased the bracelet he sported at Hamilton during that trip to Africa.

14 Tearjerking Quotes About Princess Diana from Prince William and Prince Harryhttps://t.co/OCxfc6wnId — People (@people) September 1, 2018

He has often been photographed wearing the bracelet. It was on his wrist when he and Meghan Markle officially announced their engagement.

Chris Jackson / Getty Images

It was also visible when he played at Sentebale Polo, and during his visit to Ireland with Meghan in July.

Chris Jackson / Getty Images Gareth Fuller-Pool / Getty Images

It’s also visible in older photographs, including this one taken in June, 2002, following the Chakravarty Cup at Beaufort Polo Club.

Mike Finn-Kelcey

Africa has become a special place for Prince Harry since that visit with his brother and father.

“I have this intense feeling of complete relaxation and normality here. To not get recognized, to lose myself in the bush with what I would call the most down-to-earth people on the planet.”

He took Meghan Markle there early in their relationship, and the ring he gave her when he proposed includes a diamond from Botswana along with two diamonds from Princess Diana’s personal jewelry collection. He’s also said to have given her a bracelet identical to his after they married. Meghan has her own special ties to Africa, as she served as global ambassador for World Vision in Rwanda after visiting the country in 2016.