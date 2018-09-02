Sofia Richie Sparks Plastic Surgery Rumors With New Photos, Per ‘Hollywood Life’

Sofia Richie turned heads when she stepped out for a date night with her boyfriend, Scott Disick, over the weekend. Some fans believe that it looks like the 20-year-old model may have had some plastic surgery recently.

According to a September 1 report by Hollywood Life, rumors are flying that Sofia Richie may have had a boob job. Sofia was photographed wearing a mini skirt and a black, form fitting crop top, and looking like she may have increased her bust size.

“It definitely does look like Sofia Richie had a breast augmentation based on her latest photos, compared with those from her past,” board-certified plastic surgeon, Dr. Daniel Barrett, told the outlet.

“She has very likely undergone a breast augmentation and with what looks like a rounded silicone implant. Her upper projection and cleavage is a dead giveaway. At 20-years-old it’s extremely unlikely this would have been a growth spurt of any sort. The sizing, positioning and shaping is very much in line with what an implant result looks like.”

Since Sofia just celebrated her 20th birthday with a trip to Mexico with Scott, it seems that an alleged plastic surgery procedure may have been a gift either to herself, or from Scott, to celebrate her birthday.

If Sofia Richie did get a boob job, it would be just one more thing that she and Scott Disick’s ex, Kourtney Kardashian, have in common. Many fans believe that Richie and Kardashian already resemble each other, despite their 19-year-age difference. Their looks have been the topic of conversation among fans since Scott and Sofia started dating, and some believe that maybe Disick was attracted to her since she resembles his former girlfriend.

Nobu date night A post shared by Sofia Richie Fanpage (@richiexsofia) on Sep 1, 2018 at 2:14pm PDT

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Sofia Richie is allegedly worried that Kourtney Kardshian and Scott Disick may rekindle their romance now that Kourtney and her boyfriend of nearly two years, Younes Bendjima, have split.

Insiders claim that Richie is “madly in love” with Disick, and she believes that Kardashian may eventually want to get back together with her ex.

“She fears Kourtney will never get over him. Sofia does not believe for one minute that Kourtney does not want to get back together with Scott which makes her very uncomfortable,” a source stated, adding that Kardashian’s toned body and hot look makes the entire situation so much worse.

Fans can see more of Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick during Keeping Up with the Kardashians, which airs Sundays on E!