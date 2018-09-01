Rapper Hopsin Had An Unexpected Reaction To Getting Name-Checked On Eminem’s New Album

It was a defining moment in Hopin’s life when Eminem gave the rapper a mention on ‘Kamikaze.’

People and media outlets are having a lot of different reactions to Kamikaze, the new and unexpected album from Marshall Mathers, better known by his stage name, Eminem.

However, one reaction seemingly absent the controversial release, is indifference.

The album has been out for a little over a day and it has already been called one of Eminem’s best releases of all time. Labron James recently took to twitter, praising the album, while The Telegraph gave Kamikaze a four-star review out of a possible five.

On the other end of the spectrum, The Hollywood Reporter lambasted the new album, taking Eminem to task for what they say was “trying, and failing, to remain relevant.”

Rapper Hopsin clearly disagrees with THR’s opinion that Eminem has become irreleveant, as the 33-year-old musician recently hopped on Facebook to tell his fans how genuinely excited he was about Eminem name-dropping him on Kamikaze, according to XXL.

Hopsin described the experience of hearing his name on an Eminem record as the “best day of his life” in a profanity-laden celebration of not only being mentioned, but also being one of the few rappers name-dropped on Kamikaze that wasn’t insulted in one way or another.

YO!!! @eminem thank you for acknowledging me on your song Kamikaze!! HOLY F***!! This is seriously the BEST F****NG DAY OF MY F****NG LIFE!! Not even exaggerating! For years I always wondered if you even knew who I was! G** d***! Literally. The. Best. F*****. Day. Of. My. F******. Life!!!! Period!

The joy-inducing lyric Hopsin was referring to in his aforementioned Facebook post appears on the song “Fall.”

Now if y’all think this @Eminem “Kamikaze” album isn’t ???????????????????? you’re just hating and incompetent of lyrics/cadence/breakdown of his raps. Oh and he putting quite a few in a body bag too ????! ???? ???? — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 31, 2018

“Fall” is a song, in which Eminem boasts of all the rappers he’s inspired, presumably approving of Hopsin as a worthy rapper influenced by earlier Eminem work, including such huge albums as The Slim Shady LP, The Marshall Mathers LP, and The Eminem Show. All of the aforementioned records went multi-platinum, selling millions of units in the United States alone.

I inspire the Hopsins, the Logics, the Coles, the Seans, the K-Dots, the 5’9″s, and oh, brought the world 50 Cent, you did squat, p***** and moaned…”

As for reactions that were less-than-impressed by Mathers’ newest release, Eminem’s music has been divisive since he debuted on MTV in 1999 with the heavily-requested, yet largely-offensive single, “My Name Is.” Eminem’s influence on hip-hop and music in general, however, is well-confirmed, as the rapper has inspired a number of prominent musicians and continues to claim millions of fans, nearly 20 years after the release of his major label debut, The Slim Shady LP.

Hopsin is also a prominent figure in the world of contemporary hip-hop and has numerous albums appearing in the Billboard 200. He has often straddled the line of underground and mainstream hip-hop, working outside hip-hop norms, yet collaborating with many major-label rappers.