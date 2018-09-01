Gunnar Peterson Defends Kim Kardashian After Backlash Over Her Weight Loss

Kim Kardashian has faced a lot of backlash over her recent weight loss, but her personal trainer, Gunnar Peterson, isn’t fazed. According to Us Weekly, Peterson, who has been training Kardashian for years, says that he knows what his client’s priorities are.

“[Kim has] never looked less than perfect, and I don’t think you look at the number on the scale. If she’s happy and she’s healthy, then why would anybody weigh in on that? All puns intended,” he said.

As Peterson wrote on his website, Kardashian’s goal is to “showcase her curves, not whittle them away.” He wrote, “She’s never been one to say, ‘I want that girl’s body, her butt, arms’. She says, ‘I want my own to be this way.'”

Kardashian made headlines in July when she posted a video on Instagram of her sisters Kendall Jenner and Khloe Kardashian gushing about her weight loss. When Jenner said that Kardashian looked “anorexic,” Kardashian screamed, “oh my God, the compliments!”

Many felt that the 37-year-old mother of three was being tone-deaf to the realities of eating disorders, and how her behavior may impact her fans. Actress Stephanie Beatriz called out Kardashian for her comments.

“Kim Kardashian saying what she weighs and her sisters complimenting her being so skinny is like eating my brain rn. There’s only one time in my life when I ever weighed 119 pounds. It was right in the middle of a terrible relationship, and intense eating disorder, and I thought that I could be thinner and look better. … It sucked.”

Michael Kovac / Getty Images

But Kardashian’s sister, Khloe, said that her comments were meant to praise her sister for all her hard work, but added that she feels her sister “always looked good.”

Despite the controversy, Kardashian proudly stated that she currently weighs 116 pounds. In an interview with E! News, Kardashian said that she’s proud of herself for losing 20 pounds and that even her mother, Kris Jenner, is impressed. When asked about her workout regimen, Kardashian says she’s currently working with celebrity trainer Melissa Alcantara, who she’s been training with for a year. On her current program, Kardashian works out every day for an hour and a half and barely does any cardio. She added that she’s also cleaned up her diet and practices more control than she used to.

“I don’t want to ruin it by just stuffing my face,” Kardashian says. Still, Kardashian admits that she hasn’t completely cut out sugar. She says her go-to cheat is Haagen-Daz ice cream. “I love dulce de leche, chocolate chip cookie dough and cookies ‘n’ cream.”