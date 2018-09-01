Kylie Jenner Shows Off Curves In Yellow Bikini With High Cut Bottoms In Latest Photo With Baby Stormi

Stormi is adorable in her straw hat as she and Jenner relax on a chaise lounge.

Kylie Jenner looks stunning in her latest Instagram photo. The entrepreneur and model shared a snap from the side of a chaise lounge that shows her sitting with little Stormi, a white towel beneath them. The 4-month-old looks adorable in her white one-piece swimsuit and straw hat as she sits between her mother’s legs. Kylie dons a yellow bikini with a scoop neck top and bottoms that feature a high-cut side that shows off her toned hip and thigh as she helps Stormi sit up.

Last week, Jenner posted another photo of herself with baby Stormi. In this one, the two were also on a chaise lounge. The white robe she wore fell off Kylie’s left shoulder as she faced Stormi who was wearing white shorts and a sleeveless ivory top. The photo was captioned with “you make all my mornings.”

She recently talked about her infant and the message she will give her about beauty. E! News reported on a video Kylie recently released about how she defines beauty. In the video she whispers, “Beauty to me means being yourself. Beauty to me means Stormi.”

She goes on to explain that confidence is beautiful and talks about one of the most beautiful experiences of her life was giving birth.

“Creating life was one of the most beautiful moments of my life. It’s hard to explain why. It’s just when you’ve experienced it you understand.”

The youngest of the Jenner-Kardashian clan said that since giving birth to Stormi, she thinks about the future more often and loves herself more than she did before. As far as plans for the future she says, “Ten years from now, I just want to be happy whatever I’m doing.”

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Sep 1, 2018 at 2:15pm PDT

Another message about beauty that Jenner says she will try to pass on to Stormi is that it isn’t all external but rather starts on the inside. Kylie said, “A beauty lesson that I want to pass on to Stormi is probably just be carefree and experiment and let her experiment with her look and who she wants to be.”

In the video the makeup maven says that she stays centered by withdrawing from social media and her phone now and then so she can focus on herself and her “circle.”

Kylie Jenner is worth an estimated $900 million mostly as a result of her sole ownership of Kylie Cosmetics. In July, Forbes predicted that she will reach billionaire status within a year, making her “the youngest self-made billionaire ever, male or female.”