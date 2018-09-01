Woodward reveals the 'harrowing life' in 'Fear: Trump in the White House.'

Half of the Watergate journalism team of Woodward and Bernstein, Bob Woodward, has been working on a book called Fear: Trump In The White House for over eighteen months, and it is set to be released on September 11th. The book covers the level of dysfunction in the Trump White House, and the president has already discredited the work saying that “books full of lies” were coming out soon.

The Washington Post is reporting that the publisher Simon & Schuster’s release in advance of the book says “[Woodward] reveals in unprecedented detail the harrowing life inside President Donald Trump’s White House and precisely how he makes decisions on major foreign and domestic policies.”

The title of the book comes from something Donald Trump said in an interview about power.

“Real power is through respect. Real power is, I don’t even want to use the word: ‘Fear.'”

Bob Woodward has opted not to do interviews in advance of his book’s release on 9/11, but he said that Trump’s quote about fear was “an almost Shakespearean aside.”

It’s not lost on anyone that the Trump presidency has hit a seemingly critical point in the Rober Mueller investigation, and a book is coming out by one of the key journalists behind the revelations of the Watergate scandal.

Bob Woodward’s anticipated book is said to include information gleaned from “hundreds of hours of interviews with firsthand sources, contemporaneous meeting notes, files, documents and personal diaries.”

But while Bob Woodward isn’t talking about his book at this time, Jonathan Karp, president of Simon & Schuster, says it will be the ultimate book so far on the Trump White House.

“[Bob Woodward presents] the most acute and penetrating portrait of a sitting president ever published during the first years of an administration.”

The last book about the Trump White House that caused a major shake-up, with resignations and terminations, was that of Michael Wolff. It ultimately saw the end of Steve Bannon’s relationship with Donald Trump and the Trump family, and allegedly increased the internal level of paranoia.

Bannon gave interviews to Wolff about the now infamous meeting in Trump Tower between Donald Trump Jr., Jared Kushner, Paul Manafort, and Russian representatives.

“The three senior guys in the campaign thought it was a good idea to meet with a foreign government inside Trump Tower in the conference room on the 25th floor — with no lawyers. They didn’t have any lawyers. Even if you thought that this was not treasonous, or unpatriotic, or bad s***, and I happen to think it’s all of that, you should have called the FBI immediately.”

Bannon signed off saying that he thinks it will be this event that Mueller uses to break Trump.