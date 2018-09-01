Watch Cardiff City Vs. Arsenal Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, Sunday Premier League Showdown

New Arsenal Manager Unai Emery looks for his second win as boss of the Gunners, as his team travels to Wales to face newly promoted Cardiff City.

Heading into the first international break of the 2018-2019 season, new Arsenal Manager Unai Emery has a golden opportunity to grab another three points in what would be only his second victory as boss of the Gunners, when his team travels to Wales to face Cardiff City on Sunday. They face a team whose wild promotion celebrations at the end of last season have now given way to the harsh realities of the Premier League, where Neil Warnock’s side has yet to find the back of the net in three games, per Wales Online. But they will try to score their first goal against Arsenal in a game that will live stream from Cardiff City Stadium

Arsenal are coming off their first win of the season, beating West Ham United last weekend, which also finally got Emery into the Premier League win column after dropping the team’s opening two games against Manchester City and Chelsea. Not only has Cardiff failed to score a goal yet this season, they have not scored in the team’s last four meetings with Arsenal, according to Metro.

Emery has promised to play a high-energy, attacking style, which has yet to fully materialize. But the club opened up the checkbook to the tune of £100 million — or about $130 million — to acquire strikers Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette from Borussia Dortmund and Lyon respectively last season. Emery has yet to play the two together at the start of a game, according to the Daily Star.

Arsenal signed Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Borussia Dortmund last January, but he the Gabon international is off to a slow start this season. Michael Regan / Getty Images

The last time the two teams met was on New Year’s Day of 2014, when Arsenal walked off with a 2-0 win. In five total meetings with the Gunners, the Bluebirds have scored only one time, per Wales Online.

