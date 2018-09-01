New Harry Potter Books To Be Released In Time For Christmas

Fans of the international best-selling series Harry Potter will be delighted to learn that there are three new books that will be launched before Christmas. According to Cosmopolitan, the books will be released by Insight Editions. Though they are not written by J.K Rowling, they serve as expansions on many of the stories and include pop-up scenes and “tips for those who were inspired by the HP movie franchise.”

In Harry Potter: A Pop-Up Guide to Hogwarts, written by Matthew Reinhart and illustrated by Kevin M. Wilson, fans get to immerse themselves in the magical school as well as the grounds surrounding the school, including the forbidden forest. Additionally, this book includes props like the marauder’s map, a map created by Harry Potter’s father and his friends which shows Hogwarts in its entirety, including secret passages. The book will be released on October 23rd.

The second book, also a pop-up, is called Harry Potter: Creatures: A Paper Scene Book, and describes the magical creatures found in the Harry Potter film franchise, including hippogriffs and merpeople, according to The Sun. The book will be released around the same time as the second Fantastic Beasts film, which debuts on November 16th.

The third and final book Harry Potter: Imagining Hogwarts: A Beginner’s Guide to Moviemaking is written by Bryan Michael Stoller, and is a study of the Harry Potter film franchise. The book aims to teach aspiring filmmakers how to make storyboards and costumes. This book will hit bookshelves on October 30th. As a set, the books will retail for $124.98.

The first Harry Potter book first hit the shelves in 1997. Written by then-unknown author J.K. Rowling, the novel become a huge success. The series, which includes seven books released over a ten year period, has sold over 500 million copies. The Guardian reports that each of the books in the series is in the list of the top ten best selling books of all time.

Rowling added Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them to the “Wizarding World of Harry Potter” in 2001. The book is written similar to a textbook and is penned under the pseudonym of Newt Scamander. The book is pitched as Harry Potter’s copy since it had been required reading for him in both the books and movies.

In addition to the Potter series, Rowling has published several books under the pseudonym Robert Galbraith, including The Cuckoo’s Calling and The Silkworm.