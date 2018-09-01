Kim Kardashian Flaunts Her Tiny Waist In New Workout Video

Kim Kardashian took to her Instagram account over the weekend to show off her tiny waist, toned abs, and sculpted curves. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star posted a series of videos to social media as she hit the gym for her daily workout.

According to a September 1 report by The Daily Mail, Kim Kardashian can’t get enough of showing off her toned and tightened new body. The mother-of-three looked ripped as she dished about her workouts to fans on Instagram, while wearing tight black leggings, a white sports bra, and black sneakers.

Kim also wore her long hair down and parted down the middle and a watch or health tracker of some sort on her left wrist. In the videos, Kardashian told fans that just because she doesn’t post a workout video every day, doesn’t mean she isn’t in the gym putting in work.

In other videos and photos from the gym session, Kim Kardashian reveals that she is tired from her workout as she lies on the ground. “Done,” the caption reads. She also posted a clip of her working her thighs by doing leg lifts with an elastic band wrapped around her legs.

My fave beach pose A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Aug 26, 2018 at 7:26pm PDT

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kim Kardashian recently revealed that she’s been working with a body builder for about a year now in order to achieve the results that she wanted. In addition, Kim claims that she is down to 116 pounds, and that she is feeling great about her health and her body at the moment. The reality star says that she works out for an hour and a half every single day, even on the days when she doesn’t want to.

Meanwhile, sources told Hollywood Life that Kardashian is not done working on her famous body despite her recent weight loss and tone up. In fact, she is going to continue to work out just as hard to maintain all of her progress.

“Kim has never been more proud of her body. She’s really blown away with how far she’s come. She’s curious to see what else she can accomplish, but Kim’s not trying to lose any more weight. That’s not her goal,” an insider told the outlet.

Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian’s husband, Kanye West, reportedly doesn’t want his wife to lose any more weight. “He loves her body the way it is and thinks her curves are perfect,” the source stated.