Candice Swanepoel Showcases Flat Abs, Impressive Weight Loss After Baby

Candice Swanepoel spotlighted her chiseled abs and impressive post-baby weight loss on Instagram, just three months after giving birth to her second child, who was born on June 19.

In one grainy black-and-white photo, the Victoria’s Secret supermodel relaxes on a bed in a casual T-shirt and a black bikini bottom that accentuated her flat abs.

In another Instagram selfie, Candice looks effortlessly chic in a white T-shirt and blue-jean cut-off shorts. Judging by her slim, toned physique, it’s hard to believe that Swanepoel is the mother to two small children.

Regained Pre-Baby Bikini Body In Record Time

Candice’s second son, Ariel, was born less than three months ago, but the leggy blonde bombshell has regained her fit pre-baby body in record time — just like she did after her first child, who was born in 2016.

Candice is undoubtedly getting herself back in top shape ahead of the annual Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, which is scheduled for November, 2018.

Swanepoel’s post-pregnancy weight loss secrets were an organic diet and regular workouts that combine cardio exercise, light weightlifting, Pilates, boxing, and yoga, as the Inquisitr previously reported.

“I’ve been doing my own kind of yoga,” Candice told The Cut. “It’s not traditional yoga, but I put on some music and mix in some Pilates and squat resistance stuff I’ve learned over the years.”

Swanepoel mixes up her workout routine to prevent boredom and to work all her muscle groups, so she does spinning, boxing, weightlifting, running, yoga, circuit-training, and Pilates.

The 5-foot-10 South African beauty said she’s lucky to have a fast metabolism, but makes sure to eat healthy and exercise every day to stay fit.

Swanepoel doesn’t believe in starvation or deprivation, but generally sticks to an organic diet that features high-quality proteins, lots of antioxidant-rich blueberries, strawberries, high-protein nut butters, and healthy fats such as coconut oil and flaxseed oil.

Amazingly, Candice was fat-shamed in July for having a little “pooch” around her stomach, even though she had given birth just a month prior.

Most women would be thrilled to look as good in a swimsuit as Swanepoel did right after childbirth.

While many people dismiss supermodels as vapid and empty-headed, in reality, most speak several languages and are well-read.

Similarly, many think that supermodels are just born beautiful without acknowledging how hard they work to look as good as they do. In fact, the top models diet and exercise obsessively, year-round, just like professional athletes do.

“People say that we train like Olympic athletes,” Victoria’s Secret supermodel Adriana Lima told Vogue. “We do work very hard to achieve how we want to look and feel as we walk down the runway for millions of people.”

As the Inquisitr previously reported, Adriana Lima’s bikini-body fitness secrets are a low-carb, high-fat ketogenic diet and rigorous workouts that include boxing, cardio exercise, and strength training. Adriana, 37, is a mom-of-two.