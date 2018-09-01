The ‘Kim Possible’ star and her husband are already the proud parents of a toddler.

Actress Christy Carlson Romano and her husband, writer and producer Brendan Rooney, have announced that they are expecting their second child.

“We are so excited, we just can’t keep this a secret any longer,” she wrote in her Instagram reveal on Friday, August 31. “[Brendan] and I are thrilled to announce that we’re expecting again!”

The accompanying photo was of the couple in bed with their first child, 20-month-old daughter Isabella. They both have their pointer fingers in front of their mouths in the “be quiet” pose, while their daughter sleeps soundly with one of her tiny hands wrapped around her mommy’s finger. Their outfits and the bedding consist of light, neutral colors, including white, beige, and gray.

In her post, the 34-year-old also thanked the company Ava, the creators of a bracelet designed to help women track their cycle to learn when they are most fertile and monitors their health throughout pregnancy. She then gave her 250,000 followers a special code, “CCR,” to receive $20 off of a bracelet purchase.

Rooney, who runs the multimedia company, Thinking Cap, with his wife of four years, shared the same photograph on his Instagram page.

“Izzy’s gonna be the best big sister,” he wrote as the caption. “Shhhh… Don’t tell her she’s gonna have to share her toys soon.”

The former star of the Disney Channel show Even Stevens, which also featured a very young Shia LaBeouf, told People that she is due in February, but is not ready to tell the world the sex of the baby just yet.

“I always wanted two kids, and I feel so blessed to have this experience again,” she told the magazine. “We’re trying to explain it to Isabella that there is a baby inside Mommy.”

Romano is not slowing down during her pregnancy. She is in the midst of shooting three movies, including the Disney Channel’s live-action version of Kim Possible. In the original, animated TV series, she voiced the title character, a high school student and crime-fighter, for all four of its seasons, from 2002 to 2007. Who she will be playing in the new movie is still being kept a secret, but she told People her character is connected to Kim and that her role is “more than a cameo.”

In the flick, Kim will be played by newcomer Sadie Stanley. Her BFF, Ron Stoppable, will be portrayed by Goldbergs actor Sean Giambrone, and How I Met Your Mother alum Alyson Hannigan will play her mom, brain surgeon Dr. Ann Possible. Comedian Patton Oswalt, who voiced mad scientist Professor Dementor in the cartoon, will reprise the role.

“I think it was really good to be a part of this,” she said about the film, which is expected to air on TV in 2019. “The directors were big fans of the show. They were trying very to make sure that they would honor [the Kim Possible] world.”

Carlson has been acting and singing in movies, television series, and on Broadway since she was just 6-years-old. Recently, she has been doing voice-over work for Big Hero 6: The Series, video games, and audiobooks. She holds a degree in Film Studies from Columbia University, and has directed and produced projects. Carlson also wrote the young adult novel, Grace’s Turn, which was named the 2007 Teenage Book of the Year by the New York Public Library.